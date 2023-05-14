Ja Morant is in trouble again. After the Grizzlies were eliminated by the Los Angeles Lakers led by LeBron James, Memphis’ franchise player started his period of vacation and he’s been involved in a new controversy thanks to another social media flop. It’s the second episode of this kind in a span of just two months.

During the first days of March, after a game against the Denver Nuggets, Ja Morant was officially suspended after he started an Instagram Live while being at a nightclub. He displayed a gun and was smiling while doing it. Morant promised it would never happen again.

However, the problems off-the-court continue for the NBA star. Now, in a very similar situation, Ja Morant made another huge mistake on social media and the consequences could be enormous with the Memphis Grizzlies.

Ja Morant’s NBA career might be over after social media incident

This Sunday, the Memphis Grizzlies officially suspended Ja Morant from all team activities after the player appeared, once again, showing a gun during an Instagram Live.

Morant appeared singing inside a car with his friend, Davonte Pack, when he suddenly showed the weapon. His companion took notice of that and immediately moved the camera away. Nevertheless, the action had been caught on camera and was all over social media. The video was deleted.

Two months after the first suspension, the NBA confirmed they’re reviewing the incident and a bigger suspension could be on the way. “We are aware of the social media post involving Ja Morant and are in the process of gathering more information,” was the statement by NBA spokesperson, Mike Bass.

During the 2022-2023 season, Ja Morant was extraordinary averaging more than 26 points per game. Though he couldn’t lead the Grizzlies to a NBA championship, battling with a hand injury, at 23-years old Morant is a superstar. However, the problems off the court could derail his brilliant career.