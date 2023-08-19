The ongoing dispute James Harden has with the Philadelphia 76ers has reached new levels recently. It was his statement against the team’s President of Basketball Operations, Daryl Morey, what made the NBA step in to investigate.

Harden’s previous decision to take a smaller contract in the 2022 offseason left some speculating that the 76ers had promised him a larger deal down the line. However, the NBA’s review at that time cleared the organization of any wrongdoing.

However, his harsh words aimed at Morey during an event in China, where Harden explicitly asserted that he would not be associated with any organization under Morey’s leadership, sparked a reaction from the league.

Harden and 76ers Reportedly Being Investigated

Harden has expressed his desire to be traded, with the Los Angeles Clippers as his preferred destination. There were talks between the teams about a potential deal, but they weren’t able to agree on the terms. His response to the suspended trade discussions was voicing his opinion on Morey.

As reported by Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne of ESPN, “The league office is believed to be pursuing an understanding of whether Harden was portending a 2023-2024 holdout in violation of the league’s collective bargaining agreement — or had been referencing past contract discussions with the organization that might constitute salary cap circumvention”.

Despite this move being thought to put pressure on Morey, Harden and the 76ers are now being investigated by the league. The team’s potential fault was breaking cap-related rules in their contract negotiation with the player. Meanwhile, the star could face consequences if he refuses to play with the team he has signed a contract with.