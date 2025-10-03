Warriors’ Stephen Curry expresses motivation to win another championship and discusses his retirement

The Golden State Warriors have bolstered their roster in the quest to help Stephen Curry capture his fifth championship ring, a goal the four-time NBA champion is clearly focused on.

Curry isn’t shying away from the expectations this season. In a sit-down with ESPN’s Malika Andrews, the Warriors star said Golden State has a “legitimate shot” at the championship, while admitting their success hinges on one key factor: staying healthy.

“We have a legitimate shot,” Curry said. “We can square up against anybody in the West, but everything has to go right health-wise. For any team to win the championship, that’s a prerequisite. We want an opportunity to show that in the playoffs. When we won in 2022, if you told me that this was a team that would win it all, I would have believed it but maybe not a 10 out of 10. I think there’s a similarity there. Jimmy adds another dynamic that we didn’t even have back then.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

As a four-time NBA champion, Curry knows more than most about what it takes to win at the highest level. With career averages of 24.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 6.4 assists per game, he has carried the Warriors for 16 years with varying degrees of success. Last season, despite an aging roster and rising competition, Golden State managed to finish seventh in the West at 48-34.

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors.

Advertisement

Curry comments on his retirement

The end of Curry’s career is inevitable, but for now, the star point guard is fully focused on competing. “No clue. I just know it’s closer than it was even yesterday. I’m trying not to put any timestamps or anything,” Curry told ESPN. His mindset reflects a desire to continue playing at the highest level and to pursue another championship before thinking about retirement.

Advertisement

see also Al Horford addresses retirement rumors and reveals the reason to join Stephen Curry, Warriors

The new-look Warriors ready for battle

Going into this season, retirement has been looming for Curry, but even at 37 years old, he is far from finished. The two-time MVP remains committed to winning, believing this roster has the talent, experience, and chemistry to compete, just like the 2022 team that captured an unexpected NBA championship without Kevin Durant.

Advertisement

For Curry, this year’s Warriors share similarities with that historic squad. Golden State is again being counted out in most title discussions, and it will be up to them to defy the underdog label. Jimmy Butler’s presence has significantly raised the team’s ceiling, and overall confidence hasn’t been this high in years, especially with the depth added through new roster acquisitions.