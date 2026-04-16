JJ Redick voices confidence in Bronny James ahead of Lakers vs. Rockets Game 1

Following a rocky 2024-25 rookie campaign, Bronny James has found his rhythm at the perfect time for the Los Angeles Lakers. As the team prepares for a high-stakes Game 1 against the Houston Rockets, head coach JJ Redick weighed in on the young guard’s development and his role in the postseason rotation.

“We’re going to have all hands on deck for this series. He’s got to be ready,” Redick told reporters. “I think Bronny has improved a lot, and he’s earned our trust. I’m a believer in the jump shot, and he’s improved immensely on the defensive end, specifically with his body positioning.”

With the spotlight firmly on the father-son duo of Bronny and LeBron James—whom Rockets coach Ime Udoka remains unfazed by—the Lakers face the daunting task of opening the series without stars Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, both sidelined with injuries.

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While optimism remains that Doncic could return near Game 3, Redick is under no illusions about the difficulty of this matchup. Houston has surged throughout the season, emerging as a powerhouse led by veteran superstar Kevin Durant.

Bronny James Jr. vs Jazz:

11 PTS 4 AST 1 REB 1 STL 4/7 FG 3/4 3PT pic.twitter.com/14I5YnmLlj — Laker Performances (@LALPerformance) April 13, 2026

Bronny’s impact on the Lakers’ rotation

Despite a slow start to the regular season, Bronny displayed newfound confidence over the final 10 games, averaging 5.6 points in 15.3 minutes per contest.

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Beyond the box score, he has excelled at setting screens and maintaining defensive leverage, transforming into the Lakers‘ primary “energy sub” tasked with harassing opposing ball-handlers. It is this defensive tenacity that Redick has lauded most throughout the second half of the year.

With Reaves and Doncic currently in recovery, Redick has shown significant faith in the 21-year-old. That trust was rewarded in April when Bronny flashed his potential against the Utah Jazz, tallying 11 points and four assists while shooting a blistering 75% from beyond the arc.

Lakers’ projected Game 1 starters vs. Rockets

In the absence of Doncic and Reaves, the Lakers will look to their depth to keep their title hopes alive. The following lineup represents Redick’s likely pivot as Los Angeles aims to prove they remain championship contenders by defeating the Rockets.

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This is the projected lineup for the Lakers in Game 1:

PG Marcus Smart

SG Bronny James

SF Rui Hachimura

PF LeBron James

C Deandre Ayton