Is Joel Embiid playing today? 76ers visit Celtics in must-win Game 5 to avoid elimination

Joel Embiid is officially listed as probable for Game 5 as the Philadelphia 76ers face elimination against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden, with the series at 3-1 and Nick Nurse‘s side needing a win to stay alive.

He returned in Game 4 after recovering from an appendectomy and immediately re-entered a heavy-minute role, but the team approach Game 5 with cautious optimism as the injury report remains the final checkpoint before tip-off.

If the star center is cleared to play, Philadelphia regains its focal point on both ends of the floor—but even then, the challenge remains steep. Boston’s depth and execution have forced the Sixers into late-game desperation.

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When was Joel Embiid ruled out?

Joel Embiid was ruled out after undergoing an emergency appendectomy on April 9, 2026, which sidelined him for the early games of the Philadelphia 76ers’ playoff series against the Boston Celtics.

Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers dribbles the ball on April 26, 2026 (Source: Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

The 76ers confirmed that he required surgery during the team’s road trip, forcing him to miss multiple postseason games as he recovered. According to game-day reports, he was initially listed as out for Games 1 and 2, with his status remaining uncertain through most of the first-round matchup.

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His return timeline was gradual, moving from “doubtful” to “questionable” before he was surprisingly upgraded ahead of Game 4. That marked his first appearance back on the floor just 17 days after surgery.

How has Joel Embiid performed in the 2026 season?

Joel Embiid has remained one of the NBA’s most productive centers, averaging 26.9 points, 7.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. His scoring efficiency also remained strong, shooting nearly 49% from the field during the regular season.

His impact was immediately noticeable when he returned for Game 4 against the Boston Celtics. Even after missing playoff action, he posted 26 points, 10 rebounds and 6 assists in 34 minutes during Philadelphia’s loss.

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The biggest concern surrounding him this season has not been production, but durability. Philadelphia has consistently managed his workload throughout the year, including strict minute restrictions early in the campaign and periodic absences tied to knee and abdominal issues.

Why do the 76ers have to beat the Celtics no matter what?

The Philadelphia 76ers must beat the Boston Celtics in Game 5 because another loss would eliminate them from the NBA Playoffs. The series currently stands at 3-1 in favor of the Joe Mazzulla‘s team after they 128-96 victory in Game 4.

Boston has controlled the matchup through elite perimeter shooting, rebounding dominance, and roster depth. In Game 4 alone, the Celtics hit a franchise playoff-record 24 three-pointers and outrebounded Philadelphia 51-30.

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For Philadelphia, the situation is simple: win and force a Game 6 back home, or lose and see the season end immediately. The pressure surrounding Game 5 is intensified by uncertainty around Embiid’s health and growing questions about the long-term direction of the franchise if another early playoff exit becomes official.