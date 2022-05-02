The Golden State Warriors are back in playoff mode, playing like the best team in the Association. That's why Kevin Garnett thinks they'll win another championship this season.

Not so long ago, the Golden State Warriors were ruling the NBA. They made it to the NBA Finals five years in a row, winning three titles. All that after beaking the regular-season record for more wins in a campaign.

Then, the dark years came. Injuries, Kevin Durant's departure, and two seasons without even making the playoffs made some people wonder whether they were done. The dynasty, according to them, was nothing but a distant memory.

Fast-forward to today and it seems like Steve Kerr's team was never gone. They're once again a legit championship contender and playing at such a high level that Kevin Garnett all but guarantees they'll win the ring.

Kevin Garnett Says The Warriors Are In 'Championship Mode'

"I'm gonna have the Warriors because I feel like they've hit a point where they, they're in championship mode and it ain't about who's doing it, how they doing it, it's about playing together, continuity, talking to me like you've seen the cylinders are firing they, they're playing on another, another level right now," Garnett said on his show.

The Warriors already had a championship core with Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and Stephen Curry. Now, Jordan Poole continues to break out as one of the most explosive scorers in the league, while Gary Payton II provides a huge defensive punch.

Kerr's new version of the Death Lineup makes the Dubs nearly unstoppable through key stretches of the game. They spread the floor, push up the pace, and match up perfectly on the defensive end against anybody.

All things considered, it seems like it's 'championship or bust' in the Bay area again this season. They know what it takes to win at this level and kept notes of every single thing people said. They have a chip on their shoulder and that's a scary thought for the rest of the league.