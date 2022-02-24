New York Knicks and Miami Heat face each other on Friday at Madison Square Garden for the 2021/22 NBA regular season. Check out how to watch or live stream the game free in the US, the preview, information, predictions, and odds.

New York Knicks vs Miami Heat: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free 2021/22 NBA Season in the US

New York Knicks will come up against Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden in New York Friday, February 25, 2022, at 7:30 PM (ET) in the regular 2021/22 NBA Season. Here, you will find everything you want to know about this NBA game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream the game free. If you want to watch it live in the US, tune in to fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming).

This will be their 129th regular-season game. Interestingly, the New York Knicks are the minimal favorites in head-to-head clashes, claiming a win in 65 direct duels to this day, while the Miami Heat have celebrated a triumph in 63 matches so far.

Their last meeting took place on January 26, 2022, and it ended in a 110-96 win for the Heat at home in Miami. It promises to be an exciting clash as they meet for the third time in the 2021-2022 NBA season.

New York Knicks vs Miami Heat: Match Information

Date: Friday, February 25, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: Madison Square Garden, New York

Live Stream: fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming)

New York Knicks vs Miami Heat: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

New York Knicks vs Miami Heat: Storylines

New York Knicks have been in a bad form recently in the NBA season. In the last five fixtures, they have won only once, losing four times (LWLLL). Meanwhile, unlike their opponents, the Miami Heat have lost only once in their last five matches (WWWLW).

The Heat currently sit on top of the Eastern Conference table with a win percentage of 0.644. While the Knicks are placed 11 positions below them, in 12th place in the Eastern Conference, with a win percentage of 0.424. These opponents have a long history of previous encounters, as their first one dates back to March 2, 1989, and it ended in a 132-123 win for the Knicks.

How To Watch Or Live Stream Free New York Knicks vs Miami Heat in the U.S.

The 2021/22 NBA regular-season game between New York Knicks and Miami Heat, to be played on Friday, at the Madison Square Garden, will be broadcast on fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming), as well as on ESPN in the United States.

You can also subscribe to NBA League Pass through FuboTV by clicking here! The price is $14.99 per month, in addition to the cost of your existing subscription.

New York Knicks vs Miami Heat: Predictions And Odds

Interestingly, the oddsmakers believe that the Miami Heat will win this game convincingly. Right now, they're favored by 4.5 points, while the game total is set at 210.5 points.

If you live in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey, or any other state that allows regulated sports betting, BetMGM provides fantastic betting possibilities for the NBA. Go ahead and click! Play your cards right and you may win a lot of money!

BetMGM Handicap Heat -4.5 Total o/u 210.5

* Odds via BetMGM