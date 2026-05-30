Kyrie Irving reveals how he really feels about NY Knicks reaching NBA Finals

Kyrie Irving is another veteran who did not miss the opportunity to praise the New York Knicks as they prepare to compete in the NBA Finals.

Kyrie Irving is thrilled to see the New York Knicks reach the NBA Finals, admitting that he is excited for both the team and its fan base. The veteran guard recently shared his thoughts on the Knicks’ breakthrough run, praising the group for earning its place on basketball’s biggest stage.

Irving made the comments during a live stream on Twitch, where he reacted to New York‘s postseason success. “The Knicks making the Finals is OD… Knicks fans gonna go bonkers man. Its gonna be one of those ones,” Irving said while discussing the atmosphere surrounding the franchise.

He continued by highlighting the people responsible for the run. “They done made it to the NBA Finals, done earned their ticket… I’m excited to watch them too… Mike Brown leading the helm, Jalen Brunson great PG… great pieces around him.” Irving’s comments reflected genuine respect for what the Knicks have accomplished this season.

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Irving knows what it takes to reach the Finals

Irving’s praise carries extra weight because he understands how difficult it is to get there. Throughout his career, he has reached the NBA Finals four times, all during his run with the Cleveland Cavaliers from 2015 through 2018. Those appearances helped establish him as one of the most accomplished playoff guards of his generation.

Kyrie "The Knicks making the Finals is OD…Knicks fans gonna go bonkers man. Its gonna be one of those ones…They done made it to the NBA Finals, done earned their ticket…I'm excited to watch them too…Mike Brown leading the helm, Jalen Brunson great PG…great pieces around him" pic.twitter.com/UVmelSX9Fk — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) May 30, 2026

His greatest moment came in 2016 when he helped the Cavaliers capture the NBA championship. Irving famously hit the go-ahead three-pointer late in Game 7 against the Golden State Warriors, securing the only championship ring of his career and completing one of the most memorable Finals victories in league history.

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For the Knicks, this Finals appearance represents a chance to end a championship drought that stretches back more than five decades. New York last won an NBA title in 1973, making this run one of the most significant moments in franchise history.