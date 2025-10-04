Lakers HC JJ Redick breaks the silence after their surprising defeat vs Suns

After strategically bolstering their roster, the Los Angeles Lakers went into their first 2025 NBA preseason game against the Phoenix Suns as clear favorites. Despite LeBron James’ absence, the team showcased talents like Austin Reaves and newly-acquired Deandre Ayton. For that reason, its defeat, therefore, came as a disappointment, prompting JJ Redick to swiftly address the shortcomings in their performance.

“I would say our talk was not good, and I would say the stretch at the end of the first quarter and to start the third was not competitive. Again, I’m not expecting perfection in a preseason game, but there’s room for growth in those areas… Look, the reality, and this is not an excuse, this is quite literally reality, they’ve had 19 guys in the gym all of September… I felt that more on the defensive end,” JJ Redick said at the latest press conference.

The Lakers stumbled right from their preseason opener, struggling to assert dominance and sparking concerns about their competitive edge. Head coach Redick did not mince words, attributing the lackluster performance largely to the team’s physical conditioning. Adding to the uncertainty, Deandre Ayton’s debut underwhelmed as he logged nearly 18 minutes on the court, managing just a single point and eight rebounds.

Unlike Ayton, Austin Reaves showcased again his impressive talent to lead the Lakers’ offense. In just 20 minutes, he reached to score 20 points and contributed 3 rebounds with 2 assists. Amid controversy on his contract extension, the 27-year-old star keeps demonstrating his capatity to become a key roster player with JJ Redick at the helm. As the 2025 NBA preseason keeps going, Lakers may prioritize just regain competitive rhythm ahead the upcoming season.

Austin Reaves #15 of the Los Angeles Lakers drives the ball.

Will Luka Doncic and LeBron James suit up for the Lakers in the 2025 NBA preseason?

Following a defeat in their first game of the 2025 NBA preseason, fans are buzzing with questions about the availability of Luka Doncic and LeBron James for the Los Angeles Lakers’ upcoming games. Addressing these concerns, head coach JJ Redick outlined his strategy for managing his two marquee players during the crucial weeks leading up to the official NBA season.

“Our expectation is Luka will play in the preseason. We’re gonna use next week to continue to just get him in a good spot with his body and energy and all that stuff… For him (LeBron James), it’s different in Year 23… He knows his body, so we’ll work with him, we’ll work with Mike (Mancias) on making sure he gets a point of comfort where he can sort of be a full participant. But he’s been on the court every day,” JJ Redick reports at the latest press conference.

Lakers fans eagerly anticipate seeing Luka Doncic in action during the upcoming games. However, the Slovenian star will sit out the next matchup against the Golden State Warriors, reported Lakers insider Mike Trudell. Meanwhile, LeBron James’ status presents a different scenario. Despite noting his progress, Redick suggested he might skip the preseason. This situation offers Reaves a prime opportunity to showcase his leadership skills.