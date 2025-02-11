Los Angeles Lakers fans were thrilled to see LeBron James and Luka Doncic sharing the court. Following the blockbuster trade for Anthony Davis, many had hoped to see both stars in Lakers uniforms. After the game, the team’s performance drew widespread praise, and JJ Redick made an intriguing revelation about LeBron.

With LeBron leading the team in scoring and Doncic making his return after nearly two months on the sidelines, the Lakers secured a victory over the Utah Jazz in Los Angeles. While the win was important, the biggest takeaway was the chemistry between LeBron and Doncic. Despite limited time together, they looked like they had been teammates for years.

After the game, Redick addressed the media and shared insight into LeBron’s resurgence. The four-time NBA champion had struggled early in the season, but his recent performances have been crucial in keeping the Lakers’ playoff hopes alive.

“LeBron and I spoke the morning after we lost to Miami by 40 points. Since then, he’s been incredible,” Redick revealed, emphasizing the veteran’s impact during this stretch. With Dončić back in the lineup, Lakers fans are optimistic about what’s ahead, as the Slovenian star is expected to play a key role in the team’s postseason push.

Luka Doncic #77 and LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers look on during the fourth quarter of a game against the Indiana Pacers at Crypto.com Arena on February 08, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

Doncic on playing with LeBron for the first time

It’s no secret that Doncic has long admired LeBron. Now, following a blockbuster move between franchises, the Slovenian star’s dream has become reality. Their highly anticipated debut as Lakers teammates added an extra layer of excitement, giving fans a first glimpse of their chemistry on the court.

“He sees the game differently than a lot of people. His IQ is insane. Just having two guys like that on the court is going to help the team a lot,” Doncic said after the Lakers’ win over the Jazz.

Doncic also reacted to LeBron’s praise of his talent, emphasizing how much James’ words meant to him as he settles into the roster. “For him to say something like that, to tell me to just fit in, felt amazing. It gives you confidence. After that speech, I had chills,” Doncic remarked.

Redick on Doncic’s impact with the Lakers

Lakers head coach Redick didn’t hesitate to share his thoughts on Doncic’s presence in the lineup, highlighting the energy, adaptability, and motivation he has brought to the team. “I’m most excited about the spirit of the group with Luka here,” Redick said.

He added: “I know Luka is motivated and he’s a competitor. I expect that spirit to carry through the All-Star break and into the second half of the season.” With Doncic embracing his new role, the Lakers hope to maintain their high level of play as they push toward a deep playoff run.