Lakers head coach JJ Redick explains the main reason behind Mark Williams’ signing

Following the blockbuster trade between the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks that swapped Luka Doncic for Anthony Davis, JJ Redick’s Lakers were left without a dominant center capable of impacting both ends of the floor. The team quickly prioritized finding a replacement, ultimately landing Mark Williams from the Charlotte Hornets.

The trade sent Dalton Knecht, Cam Reddish, a 2030 pick swap, and a 2031 unprotected first-round pick to Charlotte in exchange for the 23-year-old big man.

Lakers General Manager Rob Pelinka previously described the market for centers as “dry” during Luka Doncic’s introductory press conference. While names like Walker Kessler and Jonas Valanciunas were considered, the Lakers wasted no time pursuing Williams when he became available.

The deal was finalized shortly before the Lakers’ win over the Golden State Warriors. After the victory, head coach JJ Redick explained why Williams is a perfect fit alongside Luka Doncic.

Mark Williams #5 of the Charlotte Hornets looks on in the fourth quarter during their game against the Denver Nuggets. (Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

“I think Luka can play a number of ways. It would be very advantageous for us to have multiple centers that can provide a vertical threat,” Redick said postgame. “We feel that Mark is a young starting center in this NBA, and he provides that vertical threat”.

Redick also emphasized the Lakers’ commitment to helping Williams develop. “I think we, as a staff, have a job to do in developing him as a screener, decision-maker in the pocket, and on the defensive end,” Redick continued. “But we’re confident in his character, work ethic, and IQ. He’s going to be a really good player for us”.

Redick’s history with Williams

Mark Williams isn’t a new face to JJ Redick. The Lakers head coach served as a mentor to Williams during his time at Duke and had previously done extensive research on the center when Redick considered pursuing the head coaching job for the Hornets.

“I met Mark when he was playing at Duke,” Redick explained. “As he was coming out of the draft process, I got really good feedback over the years about his character and intelligence. I watched him develop, and I’ve always been a big fan. I just feel like he’s a really good fit for now and the future”.

Rob Pelinka on the addition of Williams

Rob Pelinka also shared his excitement about acquiring Williams, especially after Anthony Davis’s departure left a significant gap at the center position. “He’s got great hands, catches the ball above the rim, can finish, and gives us a defensive paint presence,” Pelinka said, via Dan Woike of the L.A. Times.

“There are a lot of teams in the West with formidable size, like Memphis, Houston, and OKC,” he added. “We felt we needed to address that, and we believe we got the perfect guy”.