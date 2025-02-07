The NBA world is still reeling from the blockbuster trade that sent Luka Doncic from the Dallas Mavericks to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Anthony Davis. The move caught everyone by surprise, and LeBron James, the Lakers’ leader and now Doncic’s teammate, couldn’t contain his enthusiasm about sharing the court with the Slovenian superstar.

The Lakers secured an impressive 120-112 victory over the Golden State Warriors, fueled by a phenomenal performance from James, who tallied 42 points, 17 rebounds, and eight assists. After the game, James opened up about what it will be like to play alongside Doncic.

“I’m looking forward to (playing with Doncic),” James said, via Jovan Buha of The Athletic. “I can’t wait. Everything I do on the floor, he just has the ability to do it, or even do it better”.

“That’s how great he is. Even at his young age of 25, he’s such a unique player, special player, generational talent,” he added. “So I’ll be super appreciative to be able to share the floor with him and then… watch him do his thing. So it’ll be good”.

LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers handles the ball as Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks defends in the second half at American Airlines Center on December 25, 2022. (Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

Luka Doncic on learning from LeBron

The Slovenian star has been on the bench for both of the Lakers’ recent victories against the Warriors and the Clippers as he prepares to make his debut on Monday against the Jazz. After the Lakers’ win over Golden State, Doncic shared his thoughts on joining forces with LeBron.

“It’s been amazing to watch him,” Doncic told Jared Greenberg of TNT Sports. “Obviously, I’ve watched him before, but on the same bench, it’s a little bit easier to watch than as an opponent. We talk. For me, I can learn so many things about him, like how he approaches the game”.

Doncic also expressed his readiness to contribute to his new team. “He’s been playing at the highest level for 20+ years. I’m just going to learn a lot of stuff… I think we have a great team,” he said. “I saw the first game… We are prepared for sure”.

LeBron James makes history in Lakers’ win over Warriors

At 40 years old, LeBron James continues to defy Father Time, leading the Lakers to victory over Stephen Curry’s Warriors. Not only was James the game’s top scorer, but he also made history during the win, becoming the oldest player in NBA history to score 40+ points, surpassing Michael Jordan.

James, at 40 years and 38 days old, edged past Jordan, who achieved the feat at 40 years and 4 days old on February 21, 2003, while playing for the Washington Wizards.