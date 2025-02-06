Dorian Finney-Smith believes Luka Doncic and LeBron James will make things easier for the Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers made waves in recent days by acquiring Luka Doncic from the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for Anthony Davis. As fans eagerly await the on-court chemistry between the Slovenian star and LeBron James, Dorian Finney–Smith is confident that the pairing will create a smoother path for the Lakers’ success.

While Finney-Smith hasn’t been with the Lakers for long, he’s already well-acquainted with James’ capabilities on the court and previously shared the court with Doncic during their time together in Dallas. Having played alongside both superstars, the former Nets forward is thrilled about the prospect of teaming up with them in Los Angeles.

After a Lakers practice session, Finney-Smith discussed how Doncic and James will simplify the game, especially on offense. “We’ve been trending in the right direction. Adding a guy like that, it’s gonna make it so much easier for us, especially on the offensive end,” he said, via LakersNation. “We got LD and LeBron, they’re gonna draw so much attention. It’s gonna make it real easy for guys like me, who just gotta catch and shoot and defend”.

Finney-Smith further highlighted how the team will benefit from the defensive focus placed on the two superstars. “So I’m definitely excited. I know Gabe [Vincent] gonna enjoy it, Rui [Hachimura], AR [Austin Reaves], so it’s gonna be fun,” he continued. “AR gonna probably start getting weaker defenders guarding him. They’re gonna put the main matchup on Luka and LeBron. It’s gonna be a lot of opportunity out there”.

Luka Doncic #77 of the Los Angeles Lakers celebrates a lead with Dorian Finney-Smith #17 during a 122-97 Lakers win over the LA Clippersat Intuit Dome. (Harry How/Getty Images)

Finney-Smith defends Doncic against weight criticism

One of the recurring critiques surrounding Luka Doncic throughout his career has been his physical condition, with some suggesting his weight could be a liability for the Lakers. However, Finney-Smith came to Doncic’s defense, dismissing the narrative.

“I know him, man. He wants to play the whole game. Now I think he played like 40 minutes every game last playoffs,” Finney-Smith explained. “So that’s one thing about L—he’s a hooper; he wants to play. So I don’t really look at the noise; I look at his production, and he produced. If I’m putting up them type of numbers, maybe I need to be 270”.

Doncic excited to reunite with Finney-Smith

During his introductory press conference as a Laker, Doncic shared his enthusiasm about reuniting with Finney-Smith, who was his teammate during their time with the Mavericks. Doncic acknowledged the bond they’ve developed and their growth as players.

“10. That’s my guy, man, that’s my guy,” Doncic said when asked to rate his excitement on a scale of 1 to 10, in an interview with Allie Clifton of Spectrum SportsNet. “We basically, like—I feel like we started playing basketball together in Dallas. We grew up as players together, so I’m excited to play with him”.

