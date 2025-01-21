Shaquille O'Neal reveals ideal NBA destination for Jimmy Butler amid Miami Heat uncertainty

After serving a seven-game suspension imposed by the organization, Jimmy Butler returned to the court with the Miami Heat last week. While he is once again part of the team, speculation about his future has not ceased. In that context, NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal made it clear where he would like to see the small forward play.

“I would like to see him go to Golden State,” O’Neal said on The Big Podcast, while sharing his thoughts on Butler’s situation in Miami. These remarks were rooted in basketball fundamentals, highlighting Jimmy’s style of play and how it would complement the Warriors’ fast-paced, ball-sharing offense.

“I like him at Golden State, because when he was at Miami, he used to drive me crazy,” Shaq added. “He’d get all the way to the lane and kick it out for a three. I’m like, ‘Bro, lay the goddamn ball up!’ That would work in Golden State because of the system they play.”

The Warriors were initially among Butler’s top preferred destinations, alongside the Houston Rockets, Dallas Mavericks, and Phoenix Suns. However, as time has passed, most of those options have faded, leaving Phoenix as the most likely alternative.

Shaquille O’Neal looks on during the third quarter in game four of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat at Kaseya Center.

O’Neal weighs in on the Butler-Riley dispute

Shaquille O’Neal also offered insight into the growing tension between Jimmy Butler and Heat president Pat Riley, particularly surrounding the breakdown in contract extension talks. According to Shaq, the friction stems from Riley’s firm leadership style.

“Pat Riley runs the ship his way. And when you’re in charge, that’s the only way it should be,” O’Neal explained. “I know that Jimmy is a strong guy. And Pat is a strong guy. But when you’re in charge, when you’re the judge, the jury and the executioner, you get the final say so.”

Shaq reflects on his own experience with Riley

Drawing from his own history with the Heat, O’Neal recalled a pivotal conversation with Riley during his tenure in Miami. “Would you pay a guy 35 (years old) $55, $60 (million)? Out of respect for what he has done, I would have the conversation with him,” he said.

Shaquille then recounted a personal experience when he was faced with a similar situation. “Pat Riley showed me that respect when I was there. I won a championship, I was due some money and he called me in office,” he shared. “He said, ‘Listen, big fella, if I give 25 (million), you’re not gonna have no help. Whatever you wanna do. There’s no conversation, you deserve what you earned. If I give this 25 for four (years), you have no help.’”

According to O’Neal, then Riley continued: “However, I can give you 20 for five, and I could bring in James Posey, I could bring in ‘White Chocolate’ (Jason Williams), I could bring in you’re arch rival Alonzo Mourning.”

Ultimately, O’Neal chose the opportunity to build a championship contender over a larger payday. “And we had that conversation, and I wanted to be remembered as a guy that could win. So I said, ‘You know what? I appreciate the respect, I’ll take the less money,’” he revealed.

Shaq understands both sides of the issue

O’Neal acknowledged the complexity of the situation, expressing empathy for both Butler and Riley. “I don’t know if they had that conversation. One thing about Mr. Riley is he definitely is gonna run it his way. And as a player, you have the right to feel what you feel,” Shaq said. “In my situation Pat had the final say so, he said ‘It’s time to trade the big fella’ and I was traded. But that’s what we call the business of basketball.”