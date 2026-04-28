Lakers’ JJ Redick reveals Luka Doncic’s increased intensity in practice ahead of Game 5

The Los Angeles Lakers have one foot in the next round of the NBA playoffs with a 3-1 series lead against the Houston Rockets, preparing for Game 5 on Wednesday, and what they are hoping for the most is the return of their stars, both Austin Reaves, who could play, and Luka Doncic, who looks closer to being ready, something JJ Redick also shares.

According to Daniel Starkand of LakersNation, JJ Redick revealed that Doncic has increased his movement but is still not ready. “JJ Redick says Luka Doncic has increased his movement in on-court drills but has not yet started 1-on-1 action.” This suggests that his return could come within the first three games of the series against OKC.

Doncic’s return will still have to wait, likely coming in the next series if they advance, but while the Doncic update is not an encouraging one, having Reaves back should be enough to help the Lakers avoid becoming the first team in NBA history to blow a 3-0 lead.

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The numbers of Doncic

Doncic averaged 33.5 points, 8.3 assists, and 7.7 rebounds in his first full season in Los Angeles, making his absence one of the most significant injury situations in the entire playoffs. The fact that the Lakers have managed to take a 3-1 series lead without him shows how deep and talented this roster is.

JJ Redick of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts.

Without Doncic and Reaves for much of this NBA series, LeBron James carried the load. At the same time, there has been a lot of credit given to the importance of Marcus Smart’s arrival, who has shown a very high defensive level, and the growth of Luke Kennard.

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The return of Reaves

The positive news for Los Angeles is that Austin Reaves has a chance to play in Game 5 against the Rockets, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania. Reaves has been out since April 2, dealing with a Grade 2 left oblique strain that initially carried a four to six week timetable.

He was unable to play in Games 3 or 4, but his potential return for a closeout game on Wednesday would give the Lakers’ offense a significant boost. Reaves put together a strong season despite his health issues, averaging a career high 23.3 points along with 5.5 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game while shooting 49% from the field.