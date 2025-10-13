Lakers’ key player shares insight on adapting his playstyle in LeBron James’ absence

One notable absence from the Los Angeles Lakers‘ lineup as the new season approaches is none other than LeBron James. The NBA star is grappling with a persistent sciatica issue that has lingered since the previous season. Currently, the team awaits more conclusive information regarding his status, all while the remaining players engage in preseason action.

Among those weighing in on LeBron’s situation is teammate Rui Hachimura, who is gearing up for another season donning the Lakers jersey. Hachimura took the opportunity to comment on his expanded role in the team during a preseason game against the Golden State Warriors, particularly in light of LeBron’s absence.

“With LeBron sidelined, I have more freedom to drive to the basket. He tends to post up, which requires me to spread the floor,” Hachimura explained after sharing the court with his teammates in their matchup against the Warriors.

LeBron is poised to make a significant impact in the regular season once he returns. The anticipation is heightened as he enters his 23rd season in the NBA alongside his son, Bronny, who is also expected to showcase exceptional performance given what’s at stake for both in the upcoming season.

LeBron’s commitment to the Lakers remains firm

Despite circulating rumors suggesting LeBron might move to another franchise, he remains committed to the Lakers for the upcoming season. Encouragingly, the team has seen impressive performances from new additions during preseason showcases. Notably, Deandre Ayton has been making waves, as teammate Dalton Knecht expressed his enthusiasm for the new talents joining the Los Angeles roster.

“What stands out about him is the skill set he’s displayed. People often overlook his time in Phoenix, where his dominant presence was pivotal, not just in scoring but in protecting the rim. He was instrumental in the Suns reaching the finals that year,“ Knecht shared with the media regarding Ayton’s capabilities.

Another strong preseason performer within the roster has been Jake LaRavia, recently signed from the Sacramento Kings, adding depth to the Lakers’ offense. With these key additions, alongside talented players like Luka Doncic, Knecht, and Austin Reaves, LeBron is aiming to capture the NBA title, potentially marking his final season in the league.

