Rockets’ Kevin Durant reveals how he feels about his retirement getting closer

The era of a remarkable generation of NBA stars is gradually coming to an end, and Houston Rockets star Kevin Durant is among those approaching that stage, as he revealed that retirement is becoming more imminent and he has already started thinking about that process.

Speaking on his Boardroom platform after passing Michael Jordan on the all-time scoring list, Durant did not celebrate in a loud way. Instead, he reflected. His message was simple and direct: time is moving. “There’s gonna come a time when it’s not my place, and we’re creeping closer to that. And it’s crazy to think about as the season winds down.”

“This is what I spent all my life doing, every day. This is a part of my routine. This is what I center my life around, is the game. So, to know that, having a handful of years, hopefully, left to do this, gotta start getting prepared for that next phase.”

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Durant’s recent milestone and deeper perspective

The timing of this admission is significant. Durant had just moved into fifth on the all-time scoring list, surpassing Michael Jordan, trailing only LeBron James, Kareem Abdul Jabbar, Karl Malone, and Kobe Bryant. That is rare territory, and while most players celebrate milestones like this, Durant instead focused on what comes next.

Kevin Durant of the Houston Rockets.

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He shifted his attention toward the future and explained how deeply basketball is tied to his identity. This is not simply a job for him; it is his structure, his routine, and his daily purpose, something that goes beyond the game itself and will define his transition after basketball.

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Durant still averages more than 25 points per game and remains one of the most efficient scorers in the league. His game has aged well, relying on skill, footwork, and shot-making rather than explosive athleticism, which gives him a longer window than most players at this stage.

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Durant’s numbers this season

Kevin Durant has maintained a high level this NBA season with the Houston Rockets, a young team that does not place all the responsibility on the veteran, as he is averaging 25.7 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 4.4 assists.