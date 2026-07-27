Magic Johnson sees 76ers as contenders with LeBron, but raises a key question

Magic Johnson is just the latest voice to defend LeBron James and his decision to sign with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Magic Johnson has had a front-row seat to LeBron James‘ career, and he knows what King James brings to the table. With LeBron’s move to the Philadelphia 76ers, Magic recognizes that Philly just became a whole lot more dangerous.

The takeaway from Magic’s message was clear: “LeBron makes the Sixers one of the best teams in the NBA.” Magic sees Philadelphia as an instant contender simply because James joined the squad and took a massive pay cut to make it happen.

Yet, Magic didn’t just shower him with praise. He raised a fair question about how the Sixers will function with a veteran like LeBron on the roster. Philly likes to dominate ball possession and dictate the tempo, a pace it remains to be seen if the former Laker can still keep up with.

Advertisement

More than just praise

Magic’s comments stand out against the backdrop of recent noise from critics like Charles Barkley. Still, his message isn’t blind praise or harsh criticism, it’s cautious optimism. The Sixers got a premier talent, but they have to manage him wisely.

How Nick Nurse will integrate James remains a mystery. Either way, Philadelphia’s floor should still be a solid playoff run, having made the postseason in two of their three years under Nurse.

Advertisement

Despite the noise, LeBron continues to draw backing from around the league. Derek Fisher also pointed out what James brings to Philadelphia, clapping back at critics who claim he’s just chasing rings without recognizing the value he adds to every franchise he joins.

How did LeBron James perform in his final season with the Lakers?

In his final season with the Lakers, LeBron James continued to defies father time by averaging 20.9 points, 7.2 assists, and 6.1 rebounds per game over 60 contests. Shooting 51.5% from the field in 33.2 minutes a night, King James earned his 22nd career All-Star selection before closing his chapter in Los Angeles.