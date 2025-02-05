Shaquille O’Neal, a dominant force in the NBA for years, knows a thing or two about getting into game shape. So, when “The Big Diesel” weighs in on the conditioning of a current player, people listen. Recently, O’Neal addressed the chatter surrounding new Los Angeles Lakers acquisition, Luka Doncic, specifically focusing on concerns about the Slovenian star’s weight.

Social media has been abuzz with debate about Doncic’s fit with LeBron James and the Lakers. Much of the commentary has centered on Doncic’s physique. Some fans have pointed to videos suggesting the 25-year-old appears overweight.

However, other footage from Doncic‘s recovery period shows him looking fit and ready for the Lakers’ championship push. O’Neal recently addressed the speculation during TNT‘s coverage, offering his perspective on Doncic’s condition and potential performance for the remainder of the season.

“I wasn’t really in that shape [during the offseason] because I didn’t work out in the summer,” O’Neal admitted, reflecting on his own career. “I had my obligations, family, children, and I worked my way into shape. That was my method, it worked for me. There are a lot of methods for how you can get in shape… He doesn’t look out of shape to me,” O’Neal concluded.

Luka Doncic, formerly of the Dallas Mavericks, looks on at a press conference introducing him as a new member of the Los Angeles Lakers at UCLA Health Training Center on February 04, 2025 in El Segundo, California.

O’Neal dismisses concerns about Doncic’s conditioning

Lakers legend has brushed aside concerns about Doncic’s conditioning, arguing that the former Dallas Mavericks star’s offensive prowess transcends any perceived weight issues. O’Neal’s comments come as Doncic prepares for his first season alongside LeBron James with the Lakers, following a stint with the Dallas Mavericks.

“Are we talking about him being out of shape because he’s carrying extra weight, or because he doesn’t have a six-pack?” O’Neal questioned. “I don’t think that really matters. A very good friend of mine told me, ‘Fat Luka is better than 99.9% of all guards in the league,’ and I agree.”

O’Neal doubled down on his assessment, projecting Doncic’s future success regardless of his current physique. “In-shape Luka in five years? First-team All-NBA,” O’Neal asserted. “This ‘out-of-shape’ Luka? First-team All-NBA in five years.” O’Neal’s remarks seem aimed at deflecting attention from the conditioning questions surrounding Doncic, allowing the focus to remain on his on-court contributions.

Doncic addresses conditioning speculation

Questions about Doncic’s fitness have arisen due to his extended absence from game action since last December. Doncic, however, dismissed the speculation, suggesting it’s being used as motivation. “It’s a motive… I know it’s not true, but it’s a motive,” Doncic said with a smile, clearly unconcerned by the chatter.

The Slovenian star expressed excitement about his new chapter with the Lakers, particularly the opportunity to play alongside his idol, LeBron James. “He’s my idol,” Doncic admitted, acknowledging the added motivation James’ presence provides. He appears eager to put any conditioning concerns to rest and contribute to the Lakers’ championship aspirations.