The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to extend their NBA winning streak to two games following a crucial victory over the Boston Celtics, a win that propelled them to 5th place in the Western Conference. With fans buzzing about the team’s playoff potential, star forward Anthony Davis has weighed in, emphasizing the need for reinforcements in the trade market to solidify their postseason ambitions.

“I think we need another big…I feel like I’ve always been at my best when I’ve been at the four [power forward] and having a big out there. We know it worked when we won a championship with JaVale [McGee] and Dwight [Howard] at the five [center] and I’m at the four,” Anthony Davis told Shams Charania on ESPN.

Davis’s remarks underline his preference for playing alongside a traditional center as he believes it could maximize his performance and boosting the Los Angeles Lakers championship hopes. Anthony Davis thrives in the power forward role, where he can prioritize scoring, rebounding, and defending without the relentless physical toll of playing center.

During the Lakers’ 2020 championship run, pairing Davis with natural centers like JaVale McGee and Dwight Howard allowed him to remain fresh and dominate in his preferred position. Without a true center to share the workload, Davis often finds himself playing out of position, potentially impacting both his effectiveness and long-term durability.

Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers catches a pass in front of Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics during a 117-96 Lakers win at Crypto.com Arena on January 23, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

The Lakers’ front office may need to prioritize adding size to their roster to address this pressing need. A reliable big man could help recreate the balance that proved so effective during their 2020 championship run. Whether through a trade or free agency, securing a center to complement Anthony Davis could be the key to unlocking the team’s full potential and making a deep playoff run this season.

Are the Lakers a serious threat for this year’s NBA championship?

The Los Angeles Lakers are regaining their form as strong title contenders this season. LeBron James continues to deliver elite performances, while Anthony Davis has emerged as the team’s leading scorer over the past two games. Also, the offseason additions of key players like Finney-Smith and Milton have strengthened the roster, providing consistent scoring and defensive versatility to bolster the team’s championship aspirations.

Despite the recent Lakers’ performance, the competition in the Western Conference is intense. Teams like the Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns boast deep rosters and superstars capable of leading their own championship runs. The Lakers’ journey to the NBA Finals will undoubtedly be challenging, requiring them to sustain their current form through the grueling postseason.

While they may not be the outright favorites, their blend of talent, depth, and experience makes them a legitimate threat to win it all, solidifying their place among the league’s top contenders.

