Shortly after the news broke of Russell Westbrook's firing of lifelong agent Thad Foucher, he released a statement calling him out for his lack of self-awareness.

In a rather shocking turn of events, Russell Westbrook fired his agent Thad Foucher after 14 seasons together. That came on the heels of Westbrook's desire to leave the Los Angeles Lakers at nearly all costs.

Westbrook could've had his way out easily by not picking up his player option worth $47 million. But turning down all that money when you're entering the sunset of your career may not be the wisest choice.

Instead, he reportedly had his agent 'begging' Brooklyn Nets GM Sean Marks to trade for him on a daily basis. But the Nets have little-to-no interest in him or his contract, which is why he let his agent go.

Russell Westbrook's Former Agent Releases Statement

But Foucher didn't go down quietly. Instead, he released a five-paragraph statement calling Westbrook out for his lack of self-awareness and accountability, wishing him the best in the most passive-aggressive fashion:

(Transcript via ESPN)

"I represented Russell Westbrook for 14 years and am proud of our partnership which included a highly successful 2008 draft, a super-max contract and the only renegotiation-and-extend max contract in history. I also supported Russell throughout his rise into a prominent fashion industry figure and recently orchestrated three successive trades on Russell's behalf -- culminating with the trade to his hometown Los Angeles Lakers.

"Each time, teams gave up valuable players and assets to acquire Russell -- and each time, a new organization embraced his arrival. We did it together with grace and class.

"Now, with a possibility of a fourth trade in four years, the marketplace is telling the Lakers they must add additional value with Russell in any trade scenario. And even then, such a trade may require Russell to immediately move on from the new team via buyout.

"My belief is that this type of transaction only serves to diminish Russell's value and his best option is to stay with the Lakers, embrace the starting role and support that Darvin Ham publicly offered. Russell is a first-ballot Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame player and will prove that again before he is retired.

"Unfortunately, irreconcilable differences exist as to his best pathway forward and we are no longer working together. I wish Russell and his family the very best."

In hindsight, all his agent wanted him to do was embrace his new role to drive his value up while playing for his hometown team. Russ, instead, dealt with him the same way he's dealt with media, fan, and even colleague criticism, all but proving Foucher's point.