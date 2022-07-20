LeBron James has been lauded and criticized equally throughout his career. That's why he doesn't care about the haters anymore.

Being an NBA player has its perks, but it can also be annoying to some point. Some will love you unconditionally, some will hate you even harder. That's been LeBron James' life since he made it to the league as the first overall pick of the 2003 NBA Draft.

'The Chosen One,' 'overrated,' 'better than Jordan,' 'can't win on his own.' James has heard it all. He's been to hell and back and has reached god-like status among his peers, winning every accolade one could imagine.

But regardless of how many records he breaks or how many rings he wins, it'll never be enough for some. That's why he stopped caring about his haters a long time ago, especially when they call him out for not taking a big shot and passing the ball instead.

NBA News: LeBron Says He Doesn't Care If People Call Him Out

"No," James said on HBO's 'The Shop' when asked if he cared about his critics. "Maybe when I was younger because I cared about what everybody else thought. I don't give a f**k now."

"It probably changed to me at about 25," James added. "I spent like seven years and then I went to Miami that first year and everything was about like still what everybody else thought. And then I just literally just like 'I don't give a f**k what nobody think. I'm him.' If I don't take it who going to take it?"

"You know, it's not even like taking a shot. It could be taking a shot, it could be making the right play. Like you know, I get s**t for making the right play. 4 mother******s on me. Motherf*****r wide open right here. We are a team and I trust them. Why wouldn't I have thrown it to them? I don't care about the results," James concluded.

LeBron's basketball IQ and playmaking are two of the biggest reasons behind his success, so he'll live by it and die by it, as he should. And if that means getting killed on social media, then so be it.