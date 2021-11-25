Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento Kings face each other on Friday at Staples Center for the 2021/22 NBA regular season. Check out the game preview, information, predictions, odds and how to watch it live in the US.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Sacramento Kings: Predictions, odds, and how to watch 2021/22 NBA Season in the US today

Los Angeles Lakers face Sacramento Kings at Staples Center in Los Angeles, on Friday, November 26, 2021, at 10:30 PM (ET) in the regular 2021/22 NBA Season. Here, you will find everything you want to know about this NBA game, such as predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch the game. If you want to watch it live in the US, tune in to fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming).

This will be their 438th regular-season game. There are no surprises here as the Los Angeles Lakers are favorites in head-to-head clashes, claiming a win in 278 direct duels to this day, while the Sacramento Kings have celebrated a triumph in 159 matches so far.

The last time they clashed was on April 30, 2021, and it ended in a 110-106 win for the Kings away in the previous 2020-21 NBA season. It promises to be an exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the new 2021-2022 NBA season.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Sacramento Kings: Match Information

Date: Friday, November 26, 2021

Time: 10:30 PM (ET)

Location: Staples Center, Los Angeles

Los Angeles Lakers vs Sacramento Kings: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 10:30 PM

CT: 9:30 PM

MT: 8:30 PM

PT: 7:30 PM

Los Angeles Lakers vs Sacramento Kings: Storylines

Los Angeles Lakers have been in a discouraging form in the NBA season. In the last five fixtures, they have two victories and three losses (WLWLL). Meanwhile, Sacramento Kings have also been in disappointing form recently, winning once in their last five matches. In addition, they have suffered four defeats in the remaining four games (WLLLL).

The Kings are currently sitting in the 11th position of the Western Conference table with a win percentage of 0.368. While the Lakers are placed two positions above them, in ninth place of the Western Conference table with a win percentage of 0.500.

These opponents have a long history of previous encounters, as their first one dates back to November 14, 1948, and it ended in a 92-75 win for the then-Royals.

How To Watch Or Live Stream Free Los Angeles Lakers vs Sacramento Kings in the U.S.

The 2021/22 NBA regular-season game between Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento Kings, to be played on Friday, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, will be broadcast on fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming), as well as NBA League Pass in the United States.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Sacramento Kings: Predictions And Odds

The bookmakers are yet to reveal the odds of the Los Angeles Lakers vs Sacramento Kings matchup. However, judging by the Lakers' recent form, we can expect them to win at home.