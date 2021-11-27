Los Angeles Lakers and Detroit Pistons face each other on Sunday at Staples Center for the 2021/22 NBA regular season. Check out the game preview, information, predictions, odds and how to watch it live in the US.

Los Angeles Lakers will again come against Detroit Pistons at Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, November 28, 2021, at 10:30 PM (ET) in the regular 2021/22 NBA Season. Here, you will find everything you want to know about this NBA game, such as predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch the game. If you want to watch it live in the US, tune in to fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming).

This will be their 344th regular-season game. There are no surprises here as the Los Angeles Lakers are favorites in head-to-head clashes, claiming a win in 209 direct duels to this day, while the Detroit Pistons have celebrated a triumph in 134 matches so far.

Their most recent game was on November 21, 2021, and it ended in a 121-116 win for the Lakers away. It promises to be an exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the new 2021-2022 NBA season.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Detroit Pistons: Match Information

Date: Sunday, November 28, 2021

Time: 9:30 PM (ET)

Location: Staples Center, Los Angeles

Los Angeles Lakers vs Detroit Pistons: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 9:30 PM

CT: 8:30 PM

MT: 7:30 PM

PT: 6:30 PM

Los Angeles Lakers vs Detroit Pistons: Storylines

Los Angeles Lakers have been in a discouraging form in the NBA season. In the last five fixtures, they have two victories and three losses (LWLWL). Meanwhile, Detroit Pistons have also been in disappointing form recently, losing all five of their previous games (LLLLL).

The Lakers are currently sitting in the seventh position of the Western Conference table with a win percentage of 0.476. While the Pistons are placed in 14th place of the Eastern Conference table with a win percentage of 0.211.

These opponents have a long history of previous encounters, as their first one dates back to December 1, 1948, and it ended in a 74-84 win for the Pistons.

How To Watch Or Live Stream Free Los Angeles Lakers vs Detroit Pistons in the U.S.

The 2021/22 NBA regular-season game between Los Angeles Lakers and Detroit Pistons, to be played on Sunday, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, will be broadcast on fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming), as well as NBA League Pass in the United States.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Detroit Pistons: Predictions And Odds

The bookmakers are yet to reveal the odds of the Los Angeles Lakers vs Detroit Pistons matchup. However, judging by the Lakers' recent form, we can expect them to win at home.

FanDuel Handicap Total

* Odds via FanDuel