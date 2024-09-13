LeBron James celebrates Heat’s recognition of his former teammate on social media

Los Angeles Lakers NBA superstar LeBron James celebrates the well-deserved tribute to his friend and former Miami Heat teammate.

Los Angeles Lakersstar LeBron James has expressed excitement for the Miami Heat‘s upcoming tribute to multiple NBA champion Dwyane Wade. The team recently announced that it will erect a statue of Wade outside the Kaseya Center in October 2024.

LeBron James and Dwyane Wade shared four seasons together with the Miami Heat, forming one of the most powerful duos in the NBA. Their friendship and collaboration on the court were fundamental to the team’s successes.

Although James no longer plays in Miami, he still maintains a close relationship with Wade and the Heat. His support for Wade’s tribute shows the admiration and respect he feels for his former teammate.

LeBron James shared the news on his Instagram stories, accompanied by several raised hands emojis. Wade’s former teammate on the Heat showed his support and admiration for the player, who is considered one of the greatest in franchise history.

Dwyane Wade’s Lasting Legacy

Dwyane Wade has earned a special place in Miami Heat history. With three NBA championships and multiple individual awards, Wade is considered one of the best players in the franchise.

The Heat have decided to honor Wade with a statue in recognition of his contributions to the team and the city of Miami. The statue will be unveiled on October 27, and a special night dedicated to Wade will be held the following day.