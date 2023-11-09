LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers have had a disappointing start to the new NBA season. Despite reaching the Western Conference finals against the Denver Nuggets last year, they are currently far from being contenders once again.

After eight games, the Lakers have a record of 3-5, and in a very revealing stat, they have no victories playing as visitors (0-5). Therefore, the pressure is mounting on coach Darvin Ham.

The situation worsened last night with a 128-94 loss against the Rockets in Houston. At the end of the game, LeBron James provided an explanation that, for many, has sounded like an excuse.

“I don’t have an assessment. I mean, we can’t build cohesion if we don’t have our unit. It’s that simple. It’s just, we’re very depleted on the injury side. They shot the ball extremely well (Rockets). They all played well.”

How many players are injured with the Lakers?

Yesterday, the Lakers were missing Anthony Davis (spasms/hip), Jaxson Hayes (sprained left ankle), Jarred Vanderbilt (left heel) and Jalen Hood-Schifino (right knee).

However, despite all those injuries, thousands of Lakers fans pointed out on social media that it cannot be an excuse to lose by 34 points against the Houston Rockets and once again have serious issues in the first quarter.

Darvin Ham is on the hot seat with the Lakers

After a terrible start to the season, the main target with the Los Angeles Lakers is Darvin Ham. Despite this, unlike LeBron, the coach did not want to use the physical condition of several of his players as an argument.

“We’re juggling different circumstances. Guys being in and out of the lineup. But at the end of the day, no one is going to feel sorry for you, especially when you’re a Los Angeles Laker.”

Will LeBron James win another NBA championship?

LeBron James has won four NBA championships in his career. Two with the Miami Heat, one with the Los Angeles Lakers and one with the Cleveland Cavaliers. In total, the legend has made 10 appearances in the finals.

Last season, the Lakers showed they had great potential by eliminating the Golden State Warriors in the playoffs. Despite being overwhelmed by the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals, the team seemed to be on the rise.

The start of free agency was tremendous for the Lakers. Rob Pelinka extended key players like Austin Reaves, D’Angelo Russell and Rui Hachimura while adding amazing assets like Gabe Vincent, Taurean Prince, Cam Reddish and Jaxson Hayes.

Therefore, considering the arrival of those names to the roster, the Lakers were favorites to compete against teams like the Nuggets, Warriors, and Suns. However, the reality is very different.