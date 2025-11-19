LeBron James jokes about the current shape of his son Bronny following Lakers’ season debut

LeBron James finally made his debut this regular season with the Los Angeles Lakers after overcoming a sciatica injury that sidelined him before the start of the campaign. Although it wasn’t the debut everyone anticipated, he played a vital role in the victory over the Utah Jazz. After the game, LeBron shared his thoughts on his return and spoke about his son, Bronny James, entering his second season.

Addressing the press, LeBron was both candid and lighthearted, praising his son’s talent while playfully acknowledging his evolving role on the Lakers this season. “I think he’s enjoying the process. You can definitely ask him more than me. He’s not living at home anymore, so our conversations have changed a bit; he has his own place now (laughs),“ LeBron quipped to the reporters.

Bronny has already logged minutes this season, featuring in 10 games with an average of 11 minutes per outing. During these appearances, he has tallied 2.1 points per game, coupled with 1.8 assists and 0.9 rebounds on average.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As Bronny enters his sophomore year in the NBA, he has an opportunity to continue developing with the Lakers alongside his father, rumored to be in his final season, as well as other standout talents like Luka Doncic and Deandre Ayton.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

LeBron’s thoughts on his debut

Entering his 23rd season in the NBA, LeBron reflected on the emotions and experiences surrounding what might be his last debut. “I was a bit nervous,” LeBron admitted. “As the game went on, I felt more at ease. Naturally, there were a few mistakes, having been away from the court for seven months.”

Advertisement

see also Lakers’ Bronny James acknowledges the areas he has improved compared to his rookie season

LeBron elaborated further: “Tonight unfolded as I expected. Facing a high-paced team like Utah was beneficial, it challenged us, particularly me. I was pleased with the experience.”

Advertisement

LeBron’s performance in season debut vs. Utah

To grasp LeBron’s impact on the Lakers’ win on Tuesday night, his individual statistics are quite telling. In 30 minutes of play, he scored 11 points, which is below his usual output, but he significantly contributed with 12 assists, only committing one turnover, and making two out of three attempts from beyond the arc.

As LeBron regains his confidence and rhythm in the NBA, he is expected to seamlessly integrate into head coach JJ Redick’s system, which already highlights Luka Doncic as a focal point, with Deandre Ayton providing support and Austin Reaves delivering impressive statistics thus far.

Advertisement

Advertisement