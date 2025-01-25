Lakers' Anthony Davis sends strong message on his and LeBron James' motivations to win another title

After a disappointing 2023-24 season that saw the Los Angeles Lakers barely scrape into the playoffs, only to be eliminated in the first round by the Denver Nuggets, the team has bounced back in a big way this year. Anthony Davis revealed that both he and LeBron James are driven by several factors in their quest for another NBA title.

In a recent interview with ESPN’s Shams Charania, Davis opened up about what fuels his and James’ motivation. “One, we want to win it for the city. Two, we never got a parade,” Davis explained. “Three, it’s a lot of talk about the asterisk next to the championship, which I believe was probably the toughest championship to win, but we just think it’s time”.

The desire to silence the critics is a major motivator for the Lakers’ star duo. “We feel like we’re right there as far as the team and everything like that, but like him and I are like very, very motivated to win another championship,” Davis added.

Davis also shared that he doesn’t want to retire from the NBA with just one championship under his belt. As for LeBron, Davis understands that the all-time great is driven to close the gap with Michael Jordan in terms of championships to solidify his place as one of the greatest players in NBA history.

LeBron James #23 and Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers pose with their rings during the 2020 NBA championship ring ceremony. (Harry How/Getty Images)

“I don’t want to leave this game with one championship, I’m pretty sure the whole debate… I know it’s in his head. We never talked about it,” Davis said. “I know it’s in his head with Mike, four and six, I know it’s in his head. I’m pretty sure he wants more”.

Davis points to Lakers-Celtics rivalry as extra motivation

In addition to their personal reasons for wanting another title, Davis highlighted an external motivator: the fierce rivalry between the Lakers and the Boston Celtics. With Boston’s championship win last season, the Celtics now lead the all-time title count by one.

“Obviously, you know, the Lakers trying to catch back up to Boston, they have 18, we got 17—like, all these things matter,” Davis explained. “I know us two for sure—and not saying our other guys aren’t at all, or our organization isn’t—but Bron and I are like for sure motivated to win another championship”.

Are the Lakers championship contenders?

While not considered the strongest favorites for the NBA title this season, the Lakers have shown they can be a legitimate contender. However, according to a report from Shams Charania, both Davis and James believe the team needs another move to truly position themselves as championship contenders.

“League sources told ESPN that James and Davis are growing concerned about the Lakers’ ability to make significant roster upgrades with their two tradeable first-rounders,” Charania wrote. “James and Davis have expressed that they want the franchise to make moves to contend for a championship, with the co-stars believing the Lakers are potentially a piece or two away, sources said”.