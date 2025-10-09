LeBron James out for start of 2025-26 NBA season: Lakers’ lineup without him

The Los Angeles Lakers have received tough news to start the season, as LeBron James will miss the beginning of the 2025–26 NBA season due to sciatica on his right side. As a result, head coach JJ Redick will have to adjust his lineup ahead of the team’s Opening Night matchup against the Golden State Warriors.

James’ absence to start the season is a major blow for Los Angeles, putting Luka Doncic in a more prominent leadership role on offense. Still, the Lakers’ front office was active this offseason, strengthening both the starting unit and the bench.

Redick has a few options to fill James’ spot in the lineup. One possibility is Marcus Smart, the team’s new addition who has yet to appear in the preseason due to injury.

Another is Jake LaRavia, who recently joined the team and started in both preseason losses — first to the Suns and then to the Warriors. LaRavia finished with seven points, five rebounds, and one assist in the opener, and followed with 10 points and three assists against Golden State.

Given the current roster situation, the Lakers’ projected starting lineup for Opening Night on October 21 could look like this: G – Luka Doncic, G – Austin Reaves, F – Marcus Smart/Jake LaRavia, F – Rui Hachimura, C – Deandre Ayton.

James will have to wait to set another record

At 40 years old, LeBron James is set to compete in his 23rd NBA season, which would make him the only player in league history to reach that milestone. However, the Lakers star will have to wait a few more weeks before officially adding that record to his résumé.

Reports indicate James is expected to miss three to four weeks, which would put his potential return around November 6. Still, he will be reevaluated at that point, meaning his comeback could be delayed further depending on how his recovery progresses.