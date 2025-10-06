Not Reaves: Lakers head coach JJ Redick highlights a key player role despite their recent defeat

Following significant roster enhancements, the Los Angeles Lakers kicked off the 2025 NBA preseason under a cloud of high expectations. However, back-to-back losses have cast serious doubts on their potential for a strong showing in the upcoming season. In the aftermath of their final preseason matchup against the Golden State Warriors, JJ Redick made headlines with unexpected praise for a standout player—notably, it wasn’t Austin Reaves.

“I’ve been very impressed with just the amount of work he’s [Jarred Vanderbilt] done this summer on his game, and obviously, his body is significantly better than this time last year, or even when the season ended… He’s moving better, his handle is tighter… He’s been working on his game. And the shot is the big thing for him, if he can be a consistent three-point shooter for us, that unlocks a lot,” JJ Redick said at the latest press conference.

Despite not enjoying his best individual season, Jarred Vanderbilt has capitalized on his preseason minutes to demonstrate his right to a place in JJ Redick’s rotation. In his latest outing against the Warriors, he delivered a solid performance with 9 points, 7 rebounds, and 4 assists. Yet, his influence extends beyond the numbers; his presence has been crucial to fostering team chemistry during this challenging beginning to the preseason.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Coming off a season with just 36 games, Jarred has a prime opportunity to secure a spot in the rotation, thanks to his impressive three-point shooting ability. The franchise currently lacks a consistent player with his skill set, making his inclusion particularly valuable. JJ Redick even mentioned that he wouldn’t be surprised to see Vanderbilt crack the starting lineup, emphasizing that all possibilities are on the table.

Jarred Vanderbilt #2 of the Los Angeles Lakers celebrating.

Advertisement

Is the Lakers’ poor preseason a warning sign for their 2025-26 NBA season?

In the 2025 NBA preseason, the Los Angeles Lakers have struggled, suffering two significant losses in their opening games. While there have been bright moments, including Bronny James’ impressive defensive plays or Austin Reaves’ robust offensive efforts, the team has yet to find cohesion. Concerns about Deandre Ayton’s role and the overall defensive approach have cast doubts on their competitive edge for the upcoming season.

Advertisement

see also Lakers’ Bronny James makes it clear what style of play he feels most comfortable with

It’s natural to question the Lakers’ potential given their recent performances, but it’s important to remember that they’re just entering the preseason. In this phase, JJ Redick does not have a roster filled with stars, and some players are currently finding their competitive rhythm. Consequently, rushing to conclusions at this stage is premature as even an impressive preseason is not a surefire indicator of future success.