Stephen Curry injury update: Warriors star could return earlier than expected

The Golden State Warriors have struggled during the absence of their star Stephen Curry; however, according to reports, they have received positive news regarding a possible earlier-than-expected return, which could be key for their upcoming games in the NBA regular season.

According to a team statement, Curry is making good progress in his recovery and will now begin increasing the intensity of his on-court workouts. “Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, who has missed the last 20 games due to patella femoral pain syndrome and bone bruising in his right knee, was re-evaluated today,” the Warriors statement read.

“The re-evaluation indicated that Curry continues to make good progress. He has intensified his individual on-court workouts and, as next steps, he will be incorporated into live action and team practices in the coming days. He will be re-evaluated again after the team returns home next week.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Warriors current form

The Warriors have slipped in the standings with Curry out. The team has lost 15 of its last 21 games and sits in the 10th seed and final play-in spot with 12 games remaining in the regular NBA season.

Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors.

Advertisement

The Golden State closes its road trip with a visit to the Dallas Mavericks on Monday, March 23. The Warriors return home to the Bay Area for the week, including games against the Brooklyn Nets on March 25 and the Washington Wizards on March 27.

Advertisement

see also Pistons’ Cade Cunningham remains positive after collapsed lung injury

Curry’s season

Curry, who is averaging a team-leading 27.2 points per game, is expected to be re-evaluated during the upcoming week. However, he is not the only injured Warrior to receive an update.

Advertisement

Additionally, the team announced that fourth-year guard Moses Moody is on his way back to the lineup as well, after participating in shooting drills. Moody has missed the last nine games since suffering a sprained right wrist against the Los Angeles Clippers on March 2. He was also re-evaluated Saturday, along with Curry.