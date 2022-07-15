Los Angeles Lakers will play against Dallas Mavericks this Saturday, July 16 in a game of this 2022 NBA Summer League. Find out everything you want to know about this game, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it in the US.

The final finalists of the Western Conference, the Dallas Mavericks, will face the Los Angeles Lakers for the 2022 NBA Summer League. Here, you can check out everything you need to know about this game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States.

It will undoubtedly be a game of special interest, especially for the Los Angeles Lakers, who last season were one of the biggest disappointments in NBA history. This game, as well as all of the Summer League, will help them find a young player who will help them be more competitive.

The Dallas Mavericks were one of the biggest surprises last season as they eliminated the Phoenix Suns in the conference semifinals, the team with the best record in the NBA and expected to be the finalists in the West. In the Conference finals against the Golden State Warriors they were very outmatched, and for that reason they need to find new talents to fight for the Conference title again next season.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Dallas Mavericks: Match Information

Date: Saturday, July 16, 2022

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, Nevada

Los Angeles Lakers vs Dallas Mavericks: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Los Angeles Lakers vs Dallas Mavericks: Storylines

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to rebuild their team around their main stars, seeking to leave behind the horrible image they left behind last season, where a team with a very expensive roster was not even able to qualify for the Play-in and they were soon out of the postseason.

The Dallas Mavericks were a complete surprise considering that the NBA finalists were expected to come out of the matchup between the Golden State Warriors and the Phoenix Suns. However, the Mavs defeated the Arizona franchise very well, but then they couldn't with the San Francisco franchise. Of course, they want to be the protagonists again next season and for that, there is nothing better than improving their squad with young talents.

How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Dallas Mavericks in the U.S.

This 2022 NBA Summer League game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks to be played this Saturday, July 16 at the Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, Nevada; will be broadcast in the United States on ESPN.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Dallas Mavericks: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have not defined who will be the favorites for this game yet but they are expected to decide in the next few hours. The Oddsmakers are probably waiting to see the performance of the Lakers against the Pelicans to decide if the Los Angeles or Dallas franchise will be the favorite.

