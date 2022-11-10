The Los Angeles Lakers will host the Sacramento Kings at the Crypto.com Arena in a 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season game. Here, find out how to watch or live stream free this game in the US, the match information, storylines, predictions and odds.

The Los Angeles Lakers will face the Sacramento Kings at the Crypto.com Arena for the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season. The Lakers seek their third win of the season, while the Kings seek their fifth win overall.

The Los Angeles Lakers haven’t found a system that could win games for them. Two wins over 11 games, that just doesn’t add up. Especially if the Lakers are supposed to be one of the dominant teams in the NBA. Under Darvin Ham’s management, the Lakers are still figuring out the role for Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook. Davis has said he adjusting to his new role as the center of the team, while Westbrook has managed to stay relevant as a sixth man for the Lakers.

On the other side, the Sacramento Kings have set their minds to continue with their rebuilding, despite their roster has key players that could send them off to the playoffs. Under Mike Brown’s management, the Kings started a whole new system that made them compete against big teams like the Golden State Warriors, and the Cleveland Cavaliers. Especially against the Cavs, because the Kings kept fighting even at overtime, where the Kings finally won the game. In fact, the Kings have won 3 of the last five games.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Sacramento Kings: Match Information

Date: Friday, November 11, 2022

Time: 10:30 PM (ET)

Location: Crypto.com in Los Angeles, California

Live Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Los Angeles Lakers vs Sacramento Kings: Time by States in the US

ET: 10:30 PM

CT: 9:30 PM

MT: 8:30 PM

PT: 7:30 PM

Los Angeles Lakers vs Sacramento Kings: Storylines and Head-to-Head

The Los Angeles Lakers and the Sacramento Kings will face each other four times duringthe 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season. In fact, last season, both won over the other team at least two times. Also, each team won at least once at home, and once on the road. A pretty close matchup, if you’d ask.

In fact, the last time these two teams played against each other at the Crypto Arena, the Lakers won over the Kings. LeBron James pulled up 31 points, with 5 rebounds and 5 assists for the Lakers, as well as Russell Westbrook, who registered 19 points, with 7 rebounds and 2 assists, while DeAaron Fox pulled up 30 points, with 3 rebounds, and 6 assists for the Kings.

How to watch or live stream free Los Angeles Lakers vs Sacramento Kings in the US

The 2022-2023 NBA Regular-Season game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Sacramento Kings to be played on Friday, November 11, 2022 at the Crypto Arena in Los Angeles, California will be available to watch on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) as well as NBA League Pass, NBCS CA, and Spectrum SN in the US.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Sacramento Kings: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers in the US haven't yet set their predictions for this 2022-2023 NBA regular season game. In fact, due to other NBA games that haven't finished those markets aren't open. However, in the next few hours those odds are expected to be revealed.