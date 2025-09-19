Luka Doncic reveals the one goal he wants to achieve with the Lakers in the NBA

Luka Doncic, despite uncertainty surrounding his trade to the Los Angeles Lakers, arrived with the same mindset that makes him one of the best players in the world: a clear and singular goal.

Doncic has made it clear what drives him every day: winning a championship. According to a source close to the Lakers star, he constantly reminds those around him that capturing a title is his only focus and that he trusts the front office to continue building a roster capable of achieving it.

“He stresses every single day that his goal is to win a championship,” a source told ESPN. “He trusts the front office to do their part, and he trusts what they’re building.”

Doncic hasn’t yet played a full season as a Laker, but he has made it clear where his priorities lie. After six and a half seasons with the Mavericks, the trade left him feeling hurt and betrayed, but his focus remains unwavering.

How Doncic enters the new season

Doncic enters the new season in peak condition, addressing previous criticisms about being “overweight” and showing a remarkable physical transformation. While his talent was never in question, his work ethic and defense were cited as reasons he struggled to reach his full potential in Dallas.

On his new team, Doncic wants to make it clear from day one that he is all-in on winning. He spent the entire summer in the gym, trimming extra weight and sharpening his skills, with his dominant performance at EuroBasket 2025 reflecting his improved leadership and form.

Doncic’s averages last season

Last season, Doncic put up impressive numbers, averaging 28.2 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 7.5 assists per game. With a stacked Lakers roster that includes LeBron James, Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, and Deandre Ayton, plus bench depth in Marcus Smart, Dalton Knecht, Jarred Vanderbilt, and Gabe Vincent, Doncic is poised to elevate his game even further.

The team also holds several draft picks that could be used in trades to strengthen the roster, ensuring Doncic has the support needed to chase his ultimate goal: an NBA championship.

