Mavericks, Jason Kidd part ways: Reported top candidates to replace him and potential next landing spots

The Dallas Mavericks are already looking ahead to a pivotal offseason overhaul following the high-profile departure of head coach Jason Kidd.

An era has officially come to an end for the Dallas Mavericks. After a five-season tenure that yielded only two playoff appearances, Jason Kidd has parted ways with the franchise following a deeply disappointing 2025-26 campaign, shifting the focus in Dallas to a high-stakes coaching search.

According to reports from The Smoking Cuban, current San Antonio Spurs assistant coach Sean Sweeney has emerged as a top target for the Mavericks‘ vacancy, with the front office heavily prioritizing him to take the reins for next season.

However, several other high-profile candidates are also gaining traction in Dallas, according to AS USA. Former Mavericks assistant Frank Vogel, Philadelphia 76ers head coach Nick Nurse, and Minnesota Timberwolves lead assistant Micah Nori are all reportedly among the options being vetted for the position.

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While the Mavericks remain focused on building their franchise around newly crowned Rookie of the Year Cooper Flagg, there is immense pressure on the front office to make the right hire. Meanwhile, rumors are already swirling about Kidd’s next potential landing spot as he looks to quickly transition back onto an NBA bench.

Former head coach Jason Kidd of the Dallas Mavericks looks on.

Kidd’s potential landing spots

Though Kidd walks away from Dallas with one year remaining on his contract—a lucrative buyout that should soften the blow—it appears he won’t be on the market for long, with multiple teams reportedly showing interest in his services.

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According to Orlando Magic Daily, Kidd is being considered a strong candidate for the Orlando Magic’s head coaching vacancy. The Magic are searching for leadership after parting ways with Jamahl Mosley following a string of early postseason exits.

Additionally, a rumor linking Kidd to the Milwaukee Bucks has surfaced via FanSided, fueled primarily by his strong past relationship and connection with Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.

A look back at Kidd’s tenure in Dallas

Despite missing the postseason in three of his five years at the helm, Kidd’s tenure was highlighted by a spectacular 2023-24 campaign. Led by Luka Doncic, that squad captured the Western Conference championship and fell just short of securing an NBA title.

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Here is a closer look at Kidd’s overall coaching record and numbers with the Mavericks:

Season Games Win % 2021–22 82 .634 2022–23 82 .463 2023–24 82 .610 2024–25 82 .476 2025–26 82 .317 TOTALS 410 .500