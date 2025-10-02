Mavericks star Anthony Davis offers emphatic insights on weight management ahead of upcoming season

The Dallas Mavericks are approaching the next season without Luka Doncic on their roster, as he was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Anthony Davis. Shifting focus to their current lineup, the Mavericks are keenly focused on their key players, particularly Davis.

As the new season looms, Davis has become a subject of discussion on social media regarding his weight. He addressed these comments by providing his perspective on his conditioning.

“I feel good. I kind of almost going into every season, because I put on so much weight over the summer, then by the time November comes, I’m usually like 255, 258. I never want to come in at my playing weight, because then I lose weight during the season and then I’m too small,“ Davis explained to the media.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Davis continued: “I lose about 10 to 12 pounds very quickly. During camp, I already lost five pounds – all the running and playing. So I’m never concerned about that. I feel great. I’m moving great. I feel good.”

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

Expectations for Davis in the upcoming season

Davis already shared his expectations for playing with the Mavericks as the regular season kicks off. “I think the most important thing for our team is our health—staying healthy. I think we’re going to be fine. I’m happy and excited to be here. I want to win with the Mavs,“ Davis expressed to the media.

Advertisement

see also Luka Doncic reveals where he wants to retire, and it’s not with the Lakers or Mavericks

With such confidence, Davis is anticipated to significantly influence the upcoming season, as the Mavericks aim to rebound from a less successful previous season due to the challenges faced after Doncic’s departure.

Advertisement

Davis to hit the court with new glasses

In the previous regular season, Davis sustained an eye injury and, following a consultation with his doctor, was advised to wear glasses in the upcoming season. Hence, during his initial training with the Mavericks, he was spotted sporting a pair of glasses.

Davis joins a Mavericks roster poised to make substantial noise in the upcoming season. With Klay Thompson, Cooper Flagg, and Kyrie Irving expected to fully recover from his injury, the team could bode well for the Mavericks’ prospects.

Advertisement

Advertisement