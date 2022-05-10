Memphis Grizzlies will play against Golden State Warriors for Game 5 of the Conference Semifinals in the 2022 NBA playoffs. Check out how to watch the game in the United States, the match information, storylines, predictions, and odds.

Golden State Warriors will have their first opportunity to clase down the series against Memphis Grizzlies for Game 5 of the Conference Semifinals in the 2022 NBA Playoffs. Check out everything you need to know about this NBA Playoffs game, such as the match information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch this game. If you are in the United States you can stream live on Sling TV (50% off your first month).

Golden State Warriors took a 3-1 lead on Monday night. However, it didn't seem like it through the game. Stephen Curry had one of his poorest performances in the 2022 NBA Playoffs. With a 40% from the field and 28% in 3-point shots, the two-time MVP ended up with 32 points thanks to his 89% in Free Throws made. Warriors outscored the Grizzlies in the last seconds to win 101-98. Now, the Dubs are one win away from the Western Conference Finals.

On the other side, Memphis Grizzlies had to play without their superstar Ja Morant for the first time in the 2022 NBA Playoffs. For the most part of this game, it seemed like they didn't miss him, though. However, in the clutch moments of the game, the Grizzlies couldn't closed down the win for their side. Jaren Jackson Jr pulled up 21 points to led the Grizzlies offensive line.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, May 11, 2022.

Time: 9:30 PM (ET)

Location: FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors: Time by States in the US

ET: 9:30 PM

CT: 8:30 PM

MT: 7:30 PM

PT: 6:30 PM

Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors: Storylines

Golden State Warriors proved their role as favorites in this 2022 NBA Playoffs series. Despite the Warriors were down for the most part of the game, last Monday's win showed their strength and champion mindset. This 3-1 lead for the Warriors comes in handy just before the series shifts back to Memphis for Game 5. They are one win away from the Conference Finals, so this may happen on the road.

On the other side, Memphis Grizzlies haven't figured out yet how to close down a game against the Warriors. In addition, Ja Morant will be out an knee injury for the rest of the 2022 NBA Playoffs. The Grizzlies will have to battle to force a Game 6 without their superstar player. Will the Grizzlies be able to shorten the Warriors' 3-1 lead?

Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors: How to watch in the US

The 2022 NBA Playoffs Conference Semifinals Game 5 between Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies to be played on Wednesday May 11, 2022 at the FedExForum in Memphis will be broadcast on TNT for the United States.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors: Predictions and Odds

Warriors are leading 3-1 this series after last Monday’s win. Grizzlies will have to push harder in Memphis if they want to shorten the Warriors’ lead. According to Caesars, the favorites are Golden State Warriors with -125 odds, while Memphis Grizzlies have +105 odds. The Over/Under Line is set to 220.5 points for Game 5 of this Second Round playoff series.

