It has been a crazy postseason run for the Miami Heat this year. Despite struggling in the whole regular season, they have been one of the best eighth seeded teams in the history. However, the 2023 NBA Finals gave them their biggest challenge so far.

Miami were able to stun the Denver Nuggets in Game 2 to tie things up, but they failed in their first home game of the series. That road win wasn’t the momentum shift they were expecting considering the Nuggets won with clarity 109-94 and are 2-1 ahead.

Their offense is the part they need to fix to compete with Denver for the ring. In Game 2 everyone shot great, although that disappeared again in Game 3. A player that could have a massive impact is Tyler Herro, but the guard hasn’t been able to play since the first round.

Is Tyler Herro playing in Game 4?

The expectation was that he was going to return from the injury he suffered in his right hand for Game 3. There was even some speculation regarding the possibility of seeing him back in the lineup in Game 2. However, those options were both incorrect. As a matter of fact, it’s even worse for the team.

Tyler Herro is going to miss Game 4 as well. Erik Spoelstra confirmed his status on Thursday’s press conference. “You have to go through stages. First part of it was just shooting, then movement, then contact versus coaches and then the next level of contact in practice. He has not been cleared for a game, and he is still not cleared yet,” Heat’s head coach said.

What is Tyler Herro’s injury?

Herro has been out of the team since the first round. It was only Game 1 of the series against theMilwaukee Bucks on April 16 when he dove for a ball near halftime. The guard got up in pain with an injury on his right hand that ended up being a fracture. This is the play where he suffered the hand injury that sidelined him for over a month.