Michael Jordan’s former teammate compares Cowboys’ Jerry Jones situation with Nico Harrison in the Mavs

It has been a turbulent year in sports for Dallas, with the city witnessing two of the most significant trades in recent memory across different leagues. The moves came from the Mavericks under Nico Harrison in the NBA and the Cowboys under Jerry Jones in the NFL. A former teammate of Michael Jordan even weighed in to draw a comparison between the two situations.

Dallas faced fresh controversy after Jerry Jones traded Micah Parsons, just months after Mavericks fans harshly criticized Harrison for sending Luka Doncic to another franchise. The two blockbuster decisions have sparked heated debates across the city.

Ron Harper, who played alongside Michael Jordan during the Chicago Bulls’ championship years, shared his thoughts on social media. He argued that Jones would not face the same level of backlash that Harrison endured following the Doncic trade. “I bet Jones doesn’t get the Nico treatment from the fan base,” Harper posted on X.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Harper doubled down with another post, again suggesting that Cowboys fans would respond differently than Mavericks supporters did. “Let’s see if the Dallas Cowboys fan base give Jerry Jones the same hate as the Dallas Mavericks fan base give Nico? I bet they don’t… B.S,” he wrote.

General manager of the Dallas Mavericks Nico Harrison.

Advertisement

The Cowboys fan perspective

Although fans clearly expressed frustration with Parsons being moved, the true extent of their anger will not be known until the NFL season kicks off in September. If the Cowboys struggle without their star defender, Jones could be in for sharp criticism from the fan base.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Jerry Jones issues strong warning to Cowboys about Micah Parsons ahead of game against Packers

At the same time, there is also recognition that Parsons wanted out of Dallas. His relationship with the franchise had soured, and his attitude reportedly became a growing issue inside the locker room. Many see the trade as inevitable, even if unpopular.

Advertisement

Similarities between Jerry Jones and Nico Harrison

When Harrison traded Luka Doncic in exchange for Anthony Davis, he justified the decision by saying it would allow the Mavericks to win immediately. The gamble backfired, as Davis missed most of the 2024-25 NBA season with injuries, while Kyrie Irving also suffered a season-ending setback.

Jones, after trading Parsons, released a statement claiming the move would strengthen the Cowboys’ defense and give them a better chance in the postseason. His message closely mirrored Harrison’s explanation after the Doncic trade.

Advertisement

Advertisement

That is why players from across different eras and sports, including Harper, have spoken out. As someone who played alongside Jordan, Harper emphasized how rare it was in his generation to see moves of this magnitude — and how the level of anger directed at Harrison following the Doncic deal may never be matched by what Jones faces now.