Boston Celtics will have another chance to tie the series up against Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum for Game 4 of the 2022 NBA Second Round Playoffs. Check out everything you need to know about this NBA Playoffs game, such as the match information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch this game.
Milwaukee Bucks took a 2-1 lead in the East Semifinals over Boston Celtics on Saturday's game. Their defense have performed in a high level of intensity. It seems they don't miss Khris Middleton. Despite their ups and downs in the game, they pulled up a 34-point 4th quarter to pick up a win. Giannis Antetokoumpo, Brook Lopez and Jrue Holiday pulled up double-digit points to clinch a 103-101 win over the Celtics.
On the other side, Boston Celtics did not have their best night either. 33% in Field Goals made to fall short in Game 3. Jayson Tatum's performance was disappointing. He registered 10 points in 41 minutes of play. Jaylen Brown was the leading scorer for the Celtics' offense with 27 points. Also, Al Horford had to pull up 22 points to keep the Celtics with the Bucks in last Satuday's game. However, they couldn't avoid to lose. The Celtics might be in elimination jeopardy if they don't level up their game for Monday night.
Milwaukee Bucks vs Boston Celtics: Match Information
Date: Monday, May 9, 2022.
Time: 7:30 PM (ET)
Location: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Milwaukee Bucks vs Boston Celtics: Time by States in the US
ET: 7:30 PM
CT: 6:30 PM
MT: 5:30 PM
PT: 4:30 PM
Milwaukee Bucks vs Boston Celtics: Storylines
Giannis Antetokoumpo's performance has been of the most enjoyable of this 2022 NBA Playoffs series. Last Saturday night's game he became the 4th player to reach 42 points, 12 rebounds, 8 assists, 2 steals and 2 blocks in a Playoff game since blocks and steals began being tracked in 1973-74. The Bucks continue to be the favorites to advance to the Conference Semifinals. However, the Celtics have been improving in their defensive game-plan to stretch out as much as possible this NBA Playoffs series.
Boston Celtics will have to improve their offensive game-plan, though as they are falling short to the expectations in this series. They are down by one game and the next one could be crucial to tie up before the shift back to Boston. Otherwise, the Celtics will have to play against the odds to avoid elimination.
Milwaukee Bucks vs Boston Celtics: How to watch in the US
The 2022 NBA Playoffs Conference Semifinals Game 5 between Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics to be played on Monday May 9, 2022 at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee will be broadcast on TNT for the United States.
Milwaukee Bucks vs Boston Celtics: Prediction and Odds
Bucks are leading 2-1 this series after last Saturday’s win. Celtics will have to push harder in Milwaukee if they want to tie this series up. According to Caesars, the favorites are Milwaukee Bucks with -115 odds, while Boston Celtics have -105 odds. The Over/Under Line is set to 212.0 points for Game 4 of this Second Round playoff series.
