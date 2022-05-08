Milwaukee Bucks will play against Boston Celtics for Game 4 of the Conference Semifinals in the 2022 NBA playoffs. Check out how to watch the game in the United States, the match information, storylines, predictions, and odds.

Boston Celtics will have another chance to tie the series up against Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum for Game 4 of the 2022 NBA Second Round Playoffs. Check out everything you need to know about this NBA Playoffs game, such as the match information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch this game. If you are in the United States you can stream live on Sling TV (50% off your first month).

Milwaukee Bucks took a 2-1 lead in the East Semifinals over Boston Celtics on Saturday's game. Their defense have performed in a high level of intensity. It seems they don't miss Khris Middleton. Despite their ups and downs in the game, they pulled up a 34-point 4th quarter to pick up a win. Giannis Antetokoumpo, Brook Lopez and Jrue Holiday pulled up double-digit points to clinch a 103-101 win over the Celtics.

On the other side, Boston Celtics did not have their best night either. 33% in Field Goals made to fall short in Game 3. Jayson Tatum's performance was disappointing. He registered 10 points in 41 minutes of play. Jaylen Brown was the leading scorer for the Celtics' offense with 27 points. Also, Al Horford had to pull up 22 points to keep the Celtics with the Bucks in last Satuday's game. However, they couldn't avoid to lose. The Celtics might be in elimination jeopardy if they don't level up their game for Monday night.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Boston Celtics: Match Information

Date: Monday, May 9, 2022.

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

