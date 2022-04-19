Giannis Antetokounmpo has been in the NBA for 9 seasons so far. He is two-time winner of the NBA's regular season Most Valuable Player. Also a one-time NBA's Defensive Player of the Year and Most Improved Player. He has also been named 6 times All Star.

Throughout Giannis Antetokounmpo's career in the NBA, he has been in a rollercoaster ride. Selected as #15 in the First Round at the 2013 NBA Draft was only the beginning of a huge star that came all the way from Greece.

After winning back-to-back MVP awards for the 2018-19 and 2019-20 NBA seasons, Giannis knew his next goal was the NBA Championship with the Milwaukee Bucks. Alongside Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton, they were able to compete against big teams like Miami Heat, Brooklyn Nets and Phoenix Suns to clinch an NBA title.

For 2 straight seasons, Antetokounmpo's Bucks finished at the top in the Eastern Conference, but were eliminated sooner than expected. Once in the Conference Semifinals against Miami Heat and at the Conference Finals against Toronto Raptors.

Antetokounmpo's NBA Championship record

In the 2020-21 NBA season, Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Milwaukee Bucks to their first NBA title in 50 years. Throughout this season he became the first non-American to receive the All-Star Game MVP Award. The Greek Freak was merely unstoppable in regular season and postseason.

In a regular season game against Portland, he scored 47 points with 87% in Field Goals made and became the 3rd player to make 45 points or more with greater than 85% in Field Goalds made, alongside Wilt Chamberlain and Mike Woodson. In the NBA playoffs, the Bucks swept out Miami Heat in 4-0 game series for the First Round.

In the Conference Semifinals they won against Brookly Nets in a 4-3 game series. In the Conference Finals they defeated Atlanta Hawks in a 4-2 game series. In the NBA Finals, Milwaukee clinched the title in a 4-2 game series against Phoenix Suns. In the final game, Antetokounmpo scored 50 points to clinch his first NBA Championship ring.