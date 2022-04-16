The last NBA champions will start their path in this 2022 playoffs when they face Chicago Bulls this Sunday, April 17. Find out everything you want to know about this 2022 NBA Playoff game, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch it in the US.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free 2022 NBA Playoffs in the US

Milwaukee Bucks, the last NBA Champions, will start their path looking to defend the championship when they face Chicago Bulls this Sunday, April 17 at the Fiserv Forum. Check out everything you need to know about this NBA Playoff game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States.

The Milwaukee Bucks begin their participation in the Playoffs with the desire to defend the title they won last season. With a balance of 51-31, the Bucks finished in third position very close to the leaders, the Miami Heat. They are clearly one of the favorites to make it to the finals this year in the Eastern Conference.

In the case of the Chicago Bulls, they know they are the underdogs in this series. In fact, when they faced a Top 10 NBA team, they almost always lost. That means there was a deficit that they will undoubtedly have to fix if they want to have a chance of going deep in these playoffs. However, they are confident that they can give the latest champions a lot of trouble.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls: Match Information

Date: Sunday, April 17, 2022

Time: 6:30 PM (ET)

Location: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:30 PM

CT: 5:30 PM

MT: 4:30 PM

PT: 3:30 PM

Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls: Storylines

In the regular season these two teams faced in a total of 4 games. As mentioned above, the Chicago Bulls always struggled with the Top 10 NBA teams, and in fact couldn't beat the Bucks in any of those games. The last time they met was on April 5 with a 127-106 victory for Milwaukee.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls in the U.S.

This Playoff game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls to be played this Sunday, April 17, at the Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin; will be broadcast in the United States on: TNT.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this game. These are the odds according to BetMGM: Milwaukee Bucks are the favorites to take the victory with 1.20 odds, while 4.60 odds will be for the Chicago Bulls victory.

Remember that if you live in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey, or any other state that allows regulated sports betting, you can bet on this fight as well as all NBA games through BetMGM.

BetMGM Milwaukee Bucks 1.20 Chicago Bulls 4.60

*Odds via BetMGM