Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls will play on Wednesday April 27 at Fiserv Forum for Game 5 of the First Round in the 2022 NBA playoffs. Check out how to watch the game, the match information, storylines, predictions, and odds.

Milwaukee Bucks will have their first opportunity to close down this series against the Chicago Bulls in Game 5 of the First Round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs. Check out everything you need to know about this NBA Playoffs game, such as the game information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States. If you're in the United States, you can see it live on Sling (50% off your first month).

Milwaukee Bucks want to avoid more surprises in this game series. In the last two games between these two sides, Chicago Bulls haven't scored more than 95 points. In Game 3, the Bulls scored 85 points and 95 points in Game 4. The Bucks defensive line have performed as a championship-contender team.

On the other hand, the Chicago Bulls have struggled with injured players and a short team that hasn't performed as expected. DeMar DeRozan has been very well covered by Jrue Holiday in last Sunday's game. Zach LaVine entered health protocols and will be out for Game 5. The chances for the Bulls to force a Game 6 are decreasing.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, April 27, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls: Time by States in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls: Storylines

Milwaukee Bucks will have their first opportunity to close down this series against the Chicago Bulls in Game 5 of the First Round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs. Bucks managed to picked up a 3-1 lead against the Bulls. In Game 4, all of the Bulls' player scored less than 20 points. The Bulls' leading scorer in Game 4 was Nikola Vucevic, he registered 19 points. The Bulls won't have will have their first opportunity to close down this series against thein Game 5 of the First Round of the Giannis Antetokoumpo's performance on Sunday wasn't as great as expected. The Greak Freak registered 18 points and 7 rebounds. However, themanaged to picked up a 3-1 lead against the. In Game 4, all of the Bulls' player scored less than. The Bulls' leading scorer in Game 4 was, he registered 19 points. The Bulls won't have Alex Caruso and Zach LaVine in their roster for Game 5 due to health and concussion protocols.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls: How to watch in the US

Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls to be played on Wednesday April 27, 2022 at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee will be broadcast on The 2022 NBA Playoffs First Round Game 5 betweenandto be played onat the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee will be broadcast on Sling TV (50% off your fist month) as well as on TNT in the United States. Bucks are leading 3-1 this NBA Playoffs game series.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls: Prediction and Odds

Bucks are leading 3-1 the series. Bulls will have to push harder in Milwaukee if they want force a Game 6 in this series. According to BetMGM, the favorites are Milwaukee Bucks with -909 odds, while Chicago Bulls have +600 odds. The Over/Under Line is set to 217.5 points for Game 5 of this First Round playoff series.

