Milwaukee Bucks will have their first opportunity to close down this series against the Chicago Bulls in Game 5 of the First Round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs. Check out everything you need to know about this NBA Playoffs game, such as the game information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States.
Milwaukee Bucks want to avoid more surprises in this game series. In the last two games between these two sides, Chicago Bulls haven't scored more than 95 points. In Game 3, the Bulls scored 85 points and 95 points in Game 4. The Bucks defensive line have performed as a championship-contender team.
On the other hand, the Chicago Bulls have struggled with injured players and a short team that hasn't performed as expected. DeMar DeRozan has been very well covered by Jrue Holiday in last Sunday's game. Zach LaVine entered health protocols and will be out for Game 5. The chances for the Bulls to force a Game 6 are decreasing.
Date: Wednesday, April 27, 2022
Time: 7:30 PM (ET)
Location: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin
CT: 6:30 PM
MT: 5:30 PM
PT: 4:30 PM
Bucks are leading 3-1 the series. Bulls will have to push harder in Milwaukee if they want force a Game 6 in this series. According to BetMGM, the favorites are Milwaukee Bucks with -909 odds, while Chicago Bulls have +600 odds. The Over/Under Line is set to 217.5 points for Game 5 of this First Round playoff series.
