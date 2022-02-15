Milwaukee Bucks will face Indiana Pacers at the Fiserv Forum today, February 15. Find out everything you want to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers will face each other at the Fiserv Forum today, February 15, at 8:00 PM (ET). Check out everything you need to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. You can watch it live in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The Bucks continue to seek leadership in the Eastern Conference, which is very even in the first places (very different from the Western Conference, in which the Phoenix Suns and the Golden State Warriors make a big difference to the rest of the franchises). Any team that manages to get a good winning streak can take the lead.

In the case of the Indiana Pacers, this is starting to be more of a tanking season for them. In truth, they are not that far from the Atlanta Hawks, the last team that is qualifying for the Play-in. However, they are 2-8 in their last 10 games and have 6 consecutive losses, numbers that make it impossible to aspire to anything. It remains to be seen if the Pacers will make one last attempt to reach the postseason or if they finally activate the "tanking plan".

Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, February 15, 2022

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Live Stream: FuboTV

Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers: Time by State in the U.S.

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers: Storylines

The game that the Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers will play this Tuesday, February 15 at 8:00 PM (ET) at the Fiserv Forum will be the fourth between them in this 2021/2022 NBA regular season. The first three were all victories for Bucks: on October 25, November 28 and December 15 by 119-109, 118-100 and 114-99 respectively.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers in the U.S.

This 2021/2022 NBA regular-season game between Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers to be played this Tuesday, February 15, at the Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin; will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: Bally Sports WI, Bally Sports Indiana.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers: Predictions and odds

It is more than clear that the favorites are the Milwaukee Bucks, who are one of the best in the Eastern Conference. According to FanDuel, the Bucks have odds of -850, while it gives the Indiana Pacers odds of +590. The total is at 234.

