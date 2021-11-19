Milwaukee Bucks play against Orlando Magic for a Eastern Conference game in the 2021-22 NBA Regular Season. Full details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Orlando Magic: Predictions, odds and how to watch the 2021-22 NBA Regular Season in the US

Milwaukee Bucks and Orlando Magic are ready to play in a Eastern Conference game in the 2021 NBA Regular Season. This game will take place at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on November 20, 2021 at 8:00 PM (ET). Champs with negative stats. Here is all the detailed information about this NBA game including date, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this game in the US.

The defending champions are desperate with a negative conference record of seven wins and eight losses. The most recent game was a 109-102 win against the Los Angeles Lakers at home, that was the first game of a five-game round at home.

Orlando Magic are in a worse situation than the defending champions, they are much lower on the Eastern Conference table at 4-11 in the 15th spot. But Orlando won a recent game on the road against the New York Knicks 104-98.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Orlando Magic: Match Information

Date: Saturday, November 20, 2021.

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Orlando Magic: Times by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Milwaukee Bucks vs Orlando Magic: Storylines

Milwaukee Bucks have played eight games in November, with four wins and four losses, victories against Detroit Pistons 117-89, 76ers 118-109, Knicks 112-100 and Lakers 109-102. The Bucks have no winning streak this season, so far the highlight of the team was two straight wins on two separate occasions. Milwaukee Bucks are scoring an average of 107.9 points per game as the 14th offense and the team's defense is the eighth worst of the 2021-22 NBA season allowing 109.3 points per game.

The Orlando Magic won a game against the Knicks on the road after going more than 10 days without a win. But prior to that victory, they had lost to the Nets 90-123,Wizards 92-104, and the Hawks 111-129. The Orlando Magic's on the road record is negative with three wins and five losses. Orlando Magic are scoring an average of 100.2 points per game as the third worst offense, and the defense allows 109.3 points per game.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Milwaukee Bucks vs Orlando Magic in the U.S.

This game of the Eastern Conference in the NBA Regular Season will be available in multiple channels, and will be broadcast in the United States by Bally Sports Wisconsin, NBA League Pass. To watch the game you can use your TV or download an app on your smartphone.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Orlando Magic: Predictions And Odds

Milwaukee Bucks have an easy game at home as favorites, they can win this game even with mediocre defense and inefficient offense. Orlando Magic are underdogs with bad numbers but they could take advantage of the defending champs' bad moment. The best pick for this NBA game is: Milwaukee Bucks (SPREAD TBA).



FanDuel Milwaukee Bucks TBA Totals TBA Orlando Magic TBA

* Odds via FanDuel.