Minnesota Timberwolves and Brooklyn Nets will face each other at the Target Center this Sunday, January 23, at 8:00 PM (ET). Check out everything you need to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, storylines, and how to watch or live stream it free. You can watch it live in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The Brooklyn Nets, with a win/loss balance of 29-17, have once again become the leaders of the Eastern Conference. After having lost the leadership against the Chicago Bulls, they regained it and now they will seek to keep it when they face the Minnesota Timberwolves this Sunday.

On the local side, they are still looking to improve their balance in order to aspire to be one of the six teams that will go directly to the Playoffs without having to play the Play-in. With a record of 22-23, they are not that far from the last team that would be taking that place, the Denver Nuggets (23-21) and that is why the Wolves will try to win in order to take that place from the Nuggets.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Brooklyn Nets: Match Information

Date: Sunday, January 23, 2022

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: Target Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Live Stream: FuboTV

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Brooklyn Nets: Time by State in the U.S.

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Brooklyn Nets: Storylines

The game that the Minnesota Timberwolves will play against Brooklyn Nets this Sunday, January 23 at 8:00 PM (ET) at the Target Center, will be the second between these rivals in this 2021/2022 NBA regular season. The first one was played on December 3, on that occasion it was a victory for the Nets by 110-105.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Minnesota Timberwolves vs Brooklyn Nets in the U.S.

This 2021/2022 NBA regular-season game between Minnesota Timberwolves and Brooklyn Nets to be played this Sunday, January 23, at the Target Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota; will be broadcast on FuboTV (Free Trial) in the United States. Other options: Bally Sports North, YES.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Brooklyn Nets: Predictions

The Oddsmakers have not given their favorites for this game yet, but they will surely reveal it in the next few hours. However, the most certain thing is that the favoritism will be on the part of the Brooklyn Nets, current leader of the Eastern Conference.

