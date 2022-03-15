Minnesota Timberwolves will face Los Angeles Lakers at the Target Center this Wednesday, March 16. Find out everything you want to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Minnesota Timberwolves and Los Angeles Lakers will face each other at the Target Center this Wednesday, March 16 at 8:00 PM (ET). Check out everything you need to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. You can watch it live in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

So far, the Lakers are the big disappointment this regular season. Although in the Playoffs the situation could change, the fact that the Los Angeles franchise is looking at the teams that are between 10th and 14th places in order to keep their place in the Play-in shows that this team is far from the expectations that many had on them. They are 5-15 in their last 20 games, so the need for wins is dire.

In the case of the Timberwolves, if it were not for the very good performances that the first six teams in the west are having, they would surely be a Playoff team as well. They're still struggling to be in the top 6 in the West, and winning would match the Nuggets in wins (although the Wolves would still be seventh since they have two more losses), so that's going to be the goal in this game.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Los Angeles Lakers: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, March 16, 2022

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: Target Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Live Stream: FuboTV

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Los Angeles Lakers: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Los Angeles Lakers: Storylines

The game that the Minnesota Timberwolves and Los Angeles Lakers will play this Tuesday, March 15 at 8:00 PM (ET) at the Target Center will be the fourth between these rivals in this 2021/2022 NBA regular season. The first three were two victories for Timberwolves on November 13 and December 18 and by 107-83 and 110-92, respectively; and one for Lakers on January 2 by 108-103.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Minnesota Timberwolves vs Los Angeles Lakers in the U.S.

This 2021/2022 NBA regular-season game between Minnesota Timberwolves and Los Angeles Lakers to be played this Wednesday, March 16, at the Target Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota; will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: Bally Sports North, Spectrum SportsNet.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Los Angeles Lakers: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers haven't revealed their favorites yet, but they will likely reveal them in the next few hours. However, it is more likely that the Timberwolves, who have been a much stronger team and are in a better moment than the Lakers, will be chosen as favorites.

