A few days ago, Bronny James, son of LeBron James, suffered a cardiac arrest during practice with the University of Southern California (USC). After the 6-foot-3 point guard from Sierra Canyon High School left the ICU, the King had a very special message about the situation.

“I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers. We feel you and I’m so grateful. Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love. Will have more to say when we’re ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us!”

Bronny was preparing for his next challenge at USC to establish himself as a future prospect in the NBA and maybe the King’s heir. Now, the support for the star of the Los Angeles Lakers has been massive.

NBA and NFL sent special messages for LeBron James and his son Bronny

LeBron James waited more than three days to finally express his feelings about what happened with his son Bronny on that emotional message which immediately went viral on Twitter and Instagram.

As a response, and an extraordinary gesture of support, the NBA official account answered with an emoji of hands together (prayers) and the NFL did the same with the emoji of a heart.

When Bronny chose USC, the legend was very outspoken about his desire to play alongside his son in the NBA though he won’t push it. “Just because that’s my aspiration and my goal (to play with him), it doesn’t mean it’s his. My job is to support my son whatever he wants to do.”

However, Bronny James’ recovery is now the priority for the family and that’s why LeBron didn’t speak at all about his son’s future at USC or playing basketball. As the King said, there will be a proper time to do that.