NBA breaks silence on controversial allegations towards Kawhi Leonard and Clippers

According to a recent report, Kawhi Leonard and Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer could be linked to a plan aimed at circumventing the NBA’s salary cap regulations.

ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that league spokesman Mike Bass confirmed an investigation has been launched. “We are aware of this morning’s media report regarding the LA Clippers and are commencing an investigation,” Bass told ESPN.

The report originated from journalist Pablo Torre on his podcast Pablo Torre Finds Out, where he claimed that Leonard signed a $28 million endorsement deal for a “no-show job” with a fraudulent tree-planting company allegedly funded with $50 million from Clippers owner Ballmer.

In his investigation, Torre noted that Leonard never appeared to publicly promote the company or organize any events on its behalf. He then spoke with a former employee of Ballmer’s company, Aspirations, who provided details about Leonard’s contract.

“It was to circumvent the salary cap,” the former employee told Torre. “The single largest payment to an individual for marketing that Aspirations ever made has completely evaded all press. … He didn’t have to do anything”.

*Developing story