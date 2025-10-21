NBA commissioner Adam Silver announces controversial topic for Michael Jordan’s broadcast debut

With a new NBA season set to tip-off, commissioner Adam Silver has outlined expectations for the league, starting with the Oklahoma City Thunder entering as reigning champions. In addition to the anticipation surrounding the new season, Michael Jordan is poised to make his much-anticipated broadcast debut on Opening Night.

Speaking on NBC News Tuesday morning, Silver addressed a controversial topic that he believes Jordan will discuss during his broadcast debut in a series called “MJ: Insights to Excellence”. “Three-point shooting is something we are continually examining… any big man in the league must be able to shoot, and that reminds me of Michael Jordan,” Silver commented.

Silver added, “Jordan is set to make his national television debut as a broadcaster, and I know the three-point topic is one he’ll address. I’ll certainly rely to MJ on this matter.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The ongoing debate surrounding the reliance on three-point shooting as a strategy, which nearly every team employs to clinch victories, has left some fans disillusioned with the direction the NBA has taken.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

Silver announces changes to All-Star game format

In a bid to reengage fans frustrated by criticism from supporters and players alike, Silver announced an overhaul of this year’s All-Star Game format. With this new change, he expects that the players motivate to play it this year.

Advertisement

see also A’ja Wilson turns heads after being compared to Michael Jordan following the Aces’ WNBA title win

“We’re taking cues from others, and what the NHL accomplished with their 4 Nations format was incredibly successful. We’re transitioning to a Ryder Cup-style format, and I believe the players will be highly motivated,” Silver explained, drawing parallels to the NHL’s innovative approach.

Advertisement

Silver discusses revenue growth in the WNBA

In recent sports developments, gender equity in pay for athletes has been a pertinent issue, prompting questions to Silver about revenue distribution between the NBA and the WNBA.

“I think ‘share’ isn’t the right term because there’s vastly more revenue in the NBA… The WNBA players will see a substantial increase in this collective bargaining cycle, and they deserve it,“ Silver remarked on the matter of financial equity.

Advertisement

Advertisement